Flash Photos: Dearly Departed Friends (Eddie!) and Foes (Snart!) Return

The Speed Force is staging a major reunion on The Flash.

When Barry turns to the extra-dimensional energy for answers during next Tuesday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), he comes face-to-face with several deceased characters, as seen in these photos.

VIDEOSThe Flash and Supergirl Get Retro Glam in First Musical Crossover Promo

Among the familiar faces making a return: Caitlin’s husband Ronnie Raymond, aka Firestorm (played by Robbie Amell), Iris’ ex Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) and Barry’s frenemy Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller). Jay Garrick also makes an appearance to, hopefully, impart some wisdom on the troubled speedster.

Curiously not pictured, but supposedly trapped in the Speed Force following last night’s episode: Wally West.

Elsewhere during the hour, “H.R. gives Jesse some advice,” per the official description. (Hmmm, on what subject matter?)

Which long-gone Flash character are you most excited to see again?

4 Comments
  WonderWoman says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:03 PM

    Trump is Savitar

  Ian says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:32 PM

    *waves to Eddie* Hi!

  Azerty says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:58 PM

    I am glad to see familiar faces from the past but I am getting tired of the alternate timeline/ dream world / ghost encounter / hallucinations…I’d like them to actually develop the characters and the storylines in the actual real world (and it applies to Arrow, LoT and Supergirl as well).

    ndixit says:
      March 8, 2017 at 2:15 PM

      This is pretty much a character centric ep. I believe Barry is going to find out some things about Savitar, maybe his identity in the speed force. But these ghosts from the past will act as conduits.

