Flash Photos: Dearly Departed Friends (Eddie!) and Foes (Snart!) Return

The Speed Force is staging a major reunion on The Flash.

When Barry turns to the extra-dimensional energy for answers during next Tuesday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), he comes face-to-face with several deceased characters, as seen in these photos.

Among the familiar faces making a return: Caitlin’s husband Ronnie Raymond, aka Firestorm (played by Robbie Amell), Iris’ ex Eddie Thawne (Rick Cosnett) and Barry’s frenemy Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller). Jay Garrick also makes an appearance to, hopefully, impart some wisdom on the troubled speedster.

Curiously not pictured, but supposedly trapped in the Speed Force following last night’s episode: Wally West.

Elsewhere during the hour, “H.R. gives Jesse some advice,” per the official description. (Hmmm, on what subject matter?)

