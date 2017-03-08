Big Bang Theory Sneak Peek: Sheldon's Stunning Reaction to [Spoiler] Will Have You Questioning Everything

Our whole universe… has gone mad.

On Thursday’s The Big Bang Theory (8/7c, CBS), Sheldon learns that cash-strapped Raj will be shacking up with Leonard and Penny in his old room and he’s totally, completely cool with it. So thrown is Leonard by his BFF’s compassionate thoughtful reaction to the news that he quips, “I think it’s nice that you’re taking whatever medication Amy is clearly giving you.”

But Sheldon maintains that he’s 100 percent comfortable with the idea that he’s being replaced by Raj, insisting to Leonard, “If you’re implying that I have some problem with him moving into my old room, you’re wrong.”

So, what’s really going on here? Well, yours truly was on set for the taping of “The Escape Hatch Identification” and, as I teased in Ask Ausiello, Christine Baranski’s Beverly makes a cameo in the episode to help Sheldon unravel the mystery surrounding his shockingly non-infinitile response to Raj’s change of address.

But enough about me. Let's talk about you. What do you think is really going on here?