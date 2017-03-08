Courtesy of HBO

Game of Thrones Season 7 Poster: What Do You Think It All Means?

If you’re into minimalism… you’re gonna love Game of Thrones‘ Season 7 poster.

The image, first seen this week at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, evokes two of the the HBO fantasy series’ favorite themes: fire (often represented by Daenerys and her fire-breathing babies) and ice (commonly associated with northern son Jon Snow). But aside from that? Yeah, the elemental imagery is about all you get.

There’s no premiere date listed, which is no surprise, given that the premium cabler hasn’t yet specified anything more than “summer” for the massively popular drama’s return. There are also no people, no boats, no archmaesters, no dragons. You get the idea.

Take a good look at the poster below, then hit the comments with your thoughts: What does it all mean?

