Buffy, Lorelai, Olivia, Janeway, Murphy and 15 More Female TV Characters that Blazed a Powerful, Iconic Trail

They are women, hear them roar — and hear us cheer them on while they do so, too!
In honor of International Women’s Day, your feminist friends at TVLine have compiled a list of 20 trailblazing female characters who made a big impact through their presence on the small screen. Among the iconic creations who made the cut, you’ll find everyone from the captain of a spaceship (Star Trek: Voyager) to an especially plucky news producer (The Mary Tyler Moore Show).
Oh — and, before you grouse, “Where’s Oprah Winfrey? Where’s Barbara Walters?” go back and reread the criteria above one more time: The women have to be not only formidable trailblazers but also fictional ones.
Now then, to check out our picks, click on the gallery above right (or click here for direct access). Then, since there is virtually no way we could have included every deserving groundbreaker, hit the comments with the characters that you think should have been included.
Lindsay Wagner as Jaime Sommers aka The Bionic Woman deserves to be on the list.
Yeah, you’re going to have to explain how Olivia Pope is a trailblazer. Because…um, no.
No explanation needed, her impact was and still is significant, whether you agree with her choices or not. She plays by her own rules and she has no desire to fit into the “conventional box” most fans are trying to shove her into.
I for sure would have included Laura Roslin from Battlestar Galactica
Damn no Annaleise Ketting
Nyota Uhura played by Nichelle Nichols in Star Trek. Xena and Gabrielle played by Lucy Lawless and Renee O’Connor.
Yeah, The Bionic Woman deserved to make the list and also Florida Evans from Good Times should be on this list too.
Olivia Pope …. REALLY!!!!! !! NO way ……
No Dana Scully??? Blasphemy
Right?! Heresy!
She had an observable increase in young women entering the fields of science, medicine, and law-enforcement attributed to her. They called it The Scully effect.
Yeah, without her this list is a joke.
How in the name of all that is holy did Dana Scully not make this list?
Glad Murphy Brown is in there. When I was a kid growing up I so wanted to be Murphy Brown. A strong woman living on her own terms.
Um, where are the trailblazing women from Grey’s Anatomy?
1. Ellis Grey – the original female surgeon who battled sexism to become a top surgeon.
2. Miranda Bailey – first woman to rise to Chief of Surgery at GSMH.
3. Cristina Yang, Catherine Avery, Callie Torres, Arizona Robbins, April Kepner, Lexie Grey, Amelia Shepherd, Addison Montgomery-Shepherd and of course Meredith Grey. Even Maggie Pierce and Stephanie Edwards could be included on this list.
All of these women are smart, strong, determined, vulnerable, loving and fierce in work and play and are definite role modals for young girls. Best thing is none of them are perfect. They all make mistakes and have to live/grow with the consequences, but they also don’t apologize for their choices – they OWN their choices, good or bad.
Cristina Yang is one of the few female character who never wanted to be a mother, never changed her mind, and was portrayed as complete and happy without a child.
More than a trailblazer, she’s still about the only one of her kind after decades of TV.
Dude Lois freaking Lane, Teri Hatcher and Erica Durance, there is not a more kick ass woman and iconic than that
No Xena, really? No Dana Scully?
Where is Veronica Mars?!?
Kate Beckett!!!
Bad ass Kate Beckett
This “article” would have more oomph if each choice included rationale. Otherwise it feels like a slapped together afterthought with people’s favourite characters.
Add one to the list Stana Katic of Castle, The fans loved her, 3 PCA’s worth. On April 29,2016 in a article written by Anam Ahmad about Stana Katic’s dismissal from Castle proves Women still have a huge uphill battle to fight for equality.
What about Max /Caroline from 2 Broke Girls?Sure they have romantic relationships with guys on the show but the shows more about them working hard to overcome poverty & bad luck and scandal to stand on thier two feet and Acheivemt thier drams/goals instead of depending on a sugar daddy or a guy to rescue them.Theyre working two or three just bs to get what they want and need from life and accomplish thier goal of a cupcake shop.
Cagney and Lacey!!!!
That’s who I think should have been on the list. At the time we had never seen women in the role of police detectives which opened the way for all who have come since. I would also add S. Epatha Merkerson’s Lt. Van Buren on Law and Order which was the first time we saw a woman of color in charge. These were true trailblazing characters..
Where is Julia Sugarbaker?
How Kate Beckett didn’t make this list, I will never understand! She trailblazed in heels! She’s totally Badass!!
Also Dana Scully for inspiring girls to go into science in spite of her short little legs!
Lily Munster
Morticia Addams
Samantha Stephens
Roseanne Barr should have been on that list for sure !!
Sabrina Duncan (Charlie’s Angels – 1976-1978), Dana Scully (X-Files), Kathryn Janeway (Star Trek: Voyager -1994-2001), Addison Montgomery (Grey’s Anatomy), Kalinda Sharma (The Good Wife)
Oh, I forgot Jaimie Sommers (The Bionic Woman)
Ally McBeal? It’s insulting.
I don’t know if she falls into the trailblazer category, but I’ve always really loved Dr. Elizabeth Corday from ER.
I think it’s a good list, though there are some I would have suggested, like Roz Doyle on Frasier, and even though it’s really recent, Supergirl’s Kara Danvers. Roz, because, despite being in a male dominated industry, she progressed in her field until she was as high as she could go, and that was 20 years ago. And Kara, because her heart and determination are just so commendable.