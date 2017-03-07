The Flash and Supergirl Get Retro Glam in First Musical Crossover Promo

The Flash and Supergirl are going (old) Hollywood.

The first promo for the CW series’ upcoming musical crossover features a stylish Barry and Kara showing off their fancy footwork in a retro glamorous alternate reality.

The special event kicks off at the end of Supergirl‘s Monday, March 20 episode (airing at 8/7c), when the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss) puts the Girl of Steel in a coma. Mon-El and Hank then travel to The Flash the following night, Tuesday, March 21 at 8 pm to seek out the help of the S.T.A.R. Labs team. However, the Music Meister strikes again, landing a powerless Kara and Barry in an alternate reality where life is like a musical, and the only way to escape is by following the script.

Also showing off their pipes during the Flash episode are Jesse L. Martin (Joe), Victor Garber (Dr. Stein), John Barrowman (Malcolm Merlyn), Jeremy Jordan (Winn) and Carlos Valdes (Cisco).

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts.

5 Comments
  1. Anandasky says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:54 AM

    Brilliant! Can’t wait!

    Reply
  2. Mo says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:54 AM

    Too bad about the vid quality ’cause the content looks like it’ll be a lot of fun. But this is the Season of No Fun Allowed so this’ll disappoint like FP, Invasion & Grodd. Won’t mind if I’m wrong through…

    Reply
  3. richardrumeo2 says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:58 AM

    yes, yes, yes…thank you cw

    Reply
  4. Luli says:
    March 7, 2017 at 8:30 AM

    I hope we get a sister moment in the supergirl ep before they croos over…. And do I have to be up to date with the flash??? Cause i haven’t seen an ep since the mid season finale…

    Reply
  5. Joey Padron says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:46 AM

    Excited to watch the musical crossover for both shows in a few weeks!

    Reply
