Jason Isaacs Joins Star Trek: Discovery Cast as Captain Lorca

Star Trek: Discovery has beamed Jason Isaacs directly into the captain’s chair.

The Awake and OA actor has joined the CBS All Access drama in the series-regular role of Captain Lorca, the captain of the Starship Discovery, TVLine has confirmed.

RELATEDStar Trek: Discovery: Bryan Fuller Now Says He Won’t Be Involved at All

He joins an ensemble that also includes Sonequa Martin-Green as Lieutenant Commander Rainsford, James Frain as Spock’s dad Sarek, Doug Jones as science officer Saru and Michelle Yeoh as captain of the Shenzhou.

The oft-delayed new Trek series is expected to launch “sometime [in] late summer, early fall,” CBS chairman Les Moonves recently told investors. Discovery was originally set for a January debut, then May, before being pushed back again.

“It’s important to get it right,” Moonves said. “Star Trek is the family jewels. We’re not going to rush it in. There’s a lot of post-production. But I’m very confident based on what I’ve seen so far.”

Discovery has been plagued by troubling headlines since it was announced. Along with the aforementioned postponements, original showrunner Bryan Fuller cut all ties with the series in October.

Isaacs teased his casting in a quickly-deleted Twitter post Tuesday morning (see screen grab, below).