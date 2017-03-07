SNL's Pete Davidson Reveals Why He's 'Kinda Been Missing on the Show'

Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson has taken to social media to explain his recent absence from the NBC sketch series.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Davidson revealed that he has stopped drinking and using drugs, a process that had led him to step back from SNL‘s current 42nd season.

“Just wanted to let you guys know I’m okay. I know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years,” the 23-year-old wrote. “It wasn’t easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I’ll always be here for you guys, I promise.”

Davidson, who returned to SNL with the March 4 episode, continued: “Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that’s all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It’s nice to be back in action.”

The comedian has previously been open about using medical marijuana to help his struggle with Crohn’s disease. Read his full Instagram post below: