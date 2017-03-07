Game of Thrones Season 7 Spoilers Jim Broadbent Character
Game of Thrones' Jim Broadbent Drops Big Hint About His Season 7 Character

Game of Thrones rookie Jim Broadbent just sent a raven about his until-now-under-wraps Season 7 character.

“I’m a maester, an archmaester,” he tells ScreenCrush in a recent interview. “I’m an old professor character.”

When Broadbent’s Thrones casting was first reported last August, speculation ran high that the Harry Potter films alum would play one of the Citaedel’s archmaesters — Marwyn, perhaps, or Ebrose. Given that Broadbent also tells the site that he shares scenes with John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly — and that the last place we saw Sam in Season 6 was in the Citadel’s library — it seems likely that Broadbent will portray one of these learned men.

Broadbent also reveals that he will appear in five episodes of the upcoming season. A rep for HBO could not confirm the character information.

Season 7 will premiere later than usual, thanks to a winter-imposed production delay. In July, HBO president of production Casey Bloys announced that the wildly popular drama’s seventh season would get started in Summer 2017 “to accommodate the shooting schedule.”

What are your thoughts about the Thrones rookie’s role? Hit the comments and sound off!

2 Comments
  1. Azerty says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:37 AM

    I wish Sam has stayed with Jon, his current storyline is not most exciting one for the moment (until it connect to other characters).

    Reply
  2. Cas says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:45 PM

    Season 7 premieres in the summer right?

    Reply
