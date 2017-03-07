Dallas Roberts to Coach Debby Ryan's Beauty Queen in CW's Insatiable Pilot

The Good Wife‘s brother, Dallas Roberts, has landed the male lead in Insatiable, The CW’s drama pilot from writer Lauren Gussis (Dexter) and executive producer Ryan Seacrest, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

The potential series centers around Bob, a disgraced civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach who has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world when he takes on as his client Patty (Jessie‘s Debby Ryan), a bullied teenager/former fat girl who, after her jaw is broken, drops about 70 pounds.

Bob is described as an immaculately dressed married dad to two teenagers who is himself bullied — by his wife and his father/law firm boss.

Roberts’ previous TV credits also include The Walking Dead, Law & Order: SVU, Unforgettable and Rubicon.