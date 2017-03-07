Cristela Alonzo Joins Jason Ritter-Starring ABC Pilot The Gospel of Kevin

Cristela Alonzo is returning to ABC to help Jason Ritter save humanity.

The actress/stand-up comedian will costar in The Gospel of Kevin, the network’s upcoming dramedy pilot written by Agent Carter executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, TVLine has learned.

The potential series is a light one-hour dramedy about Kevin (Ritter), a down-on-his-luck man who is tasked by God with a mission to save the world. Alonzo will play Yvette, a tough-talking “warrior for God” who explains to Kevin that he’s been “tasked with a sacred mission.

Alonzo co-created and headlined the short-lived ABC sitcom Cristela, which went off the air in 2015 after just one season. Her other TV credits include Sons of Anarchy and General Hospital, and her new stand-up special Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy debuted on Netflix in January.