Cristela Alonzo The Gospel of Kevin
Shutterstock

Cristela Alonzo Joins Jason Ritter-Starring ABC Pilot The Gospel of Kevin

By /

Cristela Alonzo is returning to ABC to help Jason Ritter save humanity.

The actress/stand-up comedian will costar in The Gospel of Kevin, the network’s upcoming dramedy pilot written by Agent Carter executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, TVLine has learned.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

The potential series is a light one-hour dramedy about Kevin (Ritter), a down-on-his-luck man who is tasked by God with a mission to save the world. Alonzo will play Yvette, a tough-talking “warrior for God” who explains to Kevin that he’s been “tasked with a sacred mission.

Alonzo co-created and headlined the short-lived ABC sitcom Cristela, which went off the air in 2015 after just one season. Her other TV credits include Sons of Anarchy and General Hospital, and her new stand-up special Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy debuted on Netflix in January.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Alec says:
    March 7, 2017 at 5:57 PM

    Cristela is so good, can’t wait!

    Reply
ad
 