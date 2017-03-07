Monday Ratings: Taken Slips in Week 2, 24: Legacy Goes Fractional

NBC’s Taken in Week 2 drew 6.2 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, slipping 16 and 19 percent from its strong premiere.

Opening NBC’s Monday, The Voice (12.1 mil/2.7) was down 7 and 13 percent week-to-week.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor (7.1 mil/2.2) dipped two tenths, while the “Women Tell All” special (5.9 mil/1.8) dropped 21 and 18 percent from last season.

Fox’s 24: Legacy (3.8 mil/0.9) ticked down, while APB (3.6 mil/0.8) was steady.

The CW’s Supergirl (2.17 mil/0.7) and CBS’ Superior Donuts (6.1 mil/1.2) were steady.

