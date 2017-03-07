Courtesy of NBC

Monday Ratings: Taken Slips in Week 2, 24: Legacy Goes Fractional

NBC’s Taken in Week 2 drew 6.2 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, slipping 16 and 19 percent from its strong premiere.

Opening NBC’s Monday, The Voice (12.1 mil/2.7) was down 7 and 13 percent week-to-week.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor (7.1 mil/2.2) dipped two tenths, while the “Women Tell All” special (5.9 mil/1.8) dropped 21 and 18 percent from last season.

Fox’s 24: Legacy (3.8 mil/0.9) ticked down, while APB (3.6 mil/0.8) was steady.

The CW’s Supergirl (2.17 mil/0.7) and CBS’ Superior Donuts (6.1 mil/1.2) were steady.

5 Comments
  1. Wrstlgirl says:
    March 7, 2017 at 8:40 AM

    I’m enjoying Taken but I’m not comparing it to the movie. I’m just seeing it for what it is and it’s pretty good. Still loving 24 also.

    Reply
  2. Kevin Tran says:
    March 7, 2017 at 8:41 AM

    Was last night’s episode of 24: Legacy the best if not one of the best of the series? Wouldn’t be great for the idea of a 24 theme park ride.

    Reply
  3. kmw says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:30 AM

    The drop of Taken isn’t a surprise but they still are doing ok. 24? Not so much. With the FOX execs lackadaisical support of it yesterday I don’t think it will be renewed after all. Huge disappointment for FOX given the heavy promotion it got

    Reply
  4. The Beach says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:45 AM

    Taken feels to me like what 24 wants to/should be. I liked the first ep of Taken a lot more than I expected to. I have last night’s recorded to watch today. Still, 24 just isn’t 24 without Jack Bauer and Chloe and the rest and I miss that.

    Reply
    • Wrstlgirl says:
      March 7, 2017 at 9:56 AM

      24 is awesome. Do I wish Jack and Chloe were there, sure, but this new cast is really bringing it. Last nights ep was ridiculously good.

      Reply
