TVLine Items: 'Batman' on Powerless, TCM's Osborne Tribute and More

Batman is coming to Powerless… sort of.

Adam West — who played the iconic superhero on TV in the ’60s — will guest-star on the NBC comedy as Dean West, the chairman of Wayne Industries.

Mr. West visits Charm City to deliver the bad news to Bruce Wayne’s cousin Van (Alan Tudyk) and his employee Emily (Vanessa Hudgens) that the company has to make cuts following an attack on Gotham City.

* Turner Classic Movies will pay tribute to late host Robert Osborne with a 48-hour marathon of his best interviews, starting Saturday, March 18 at 6 am ET.

* Patricia Clarkson (Parks and Recreation, Six Feet Under) has joined the cast of HBO’s eight-episode drama series Sharp Objects as the mother of Amy Adams’ character, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly) will costar in NBC’s space-travel comedy pilot Spaced Out, from Undateable executive producers Adam Sztykiel and Bill Lawrence, per Deadline. The actress will play an enthusiastic software engineer who shares her coworkers’ dream of sending humans to Mars.

* AMC has released key art for Better Call Saul Season 3 (premiering Monday, April 10 at 10 pm), which evokes Jimmy’s knack for putting himself in situations which could ultimately lead to his incarceration.