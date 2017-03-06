Straight Outta Compton's Tupac to Again Play Rapper in USA's Unsolved Pilot, Newcomer Cast as Biggie Smalls

USA Network’s Unsolved: The Murders of Biggie and Tupac (working title) has delved straight into Compton to find its Tupac Shakur.

Actor Marcc Rose, who previously cameoed as Pac in the 2015 NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton, will once again assume the role of the beloved rapper in the basic cabler’s true crime pilot, TVLine has learned. Additionally, up-and-coming rapper Wavyy Jonez has nabbed the part of Christopher Wallace aka Biggie Smalls, after a nationwide casting call.

Unsolved is based on the novel Murder Rap: The Untold Story of the Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations by the Detective Who Solved Both Cases, which is being adapted by Suits scribe Kyle Long. In the pilot, Josh Duhamel (11.22.63) stars as the real-life detective-turned-author, Greg Kading, who oversaw multiple task forces investigating both murders. Jimmi Simpson (House of Cards) and Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) co-star.

Anthony Hemingway (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) will direct the pilot, and serve as an EP alongside Long and producing partner Mark Taylor.

Does this latest Unsolved casting news pique your interest in USA’s potential true crime drama? Watch Rose’s previous stint as Tupac in the scene below.