The Vampire Diaries Pilot Revisited: Damon's Crazy Powers, the Birth of 'Steroline' and 15 Other Gems

After eight dramatic seasons, The Vampire Diaries will smolder its final smolder this Friday (The CW, 9/8c). But to truly appreciate how far Mystic Falls’ finest have come, we need to go back to the very beginning.
Kicking off TVLine’s week-long countdown to the TVD series finale, we’re revisiting the episode that started it all — which, I’ll admit, I haven’t watched in years — in all its 2009 glory. (For those of you who still have Blackberry-related nightmares, consider this a trigger warning.)
Sure, parts of the pilot now feel like deluded fan fiction (Matt’s in love with Elena? Bonnie thinks Stefan is hot? And Damon can do what with fog?), but the truth is, it remains a beautiful introduction to some unforgettable characters with whom we’ve chosen to spend the past eight years of our lives.
Browse our gallery of the best pilot moments — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment below: Do you remember how you felt when you first watched the pilot? And which moments would you add to our list?
So Ian Somerhalder is actually a vampire, correct? He doesn’t seem to have aged.
I’ve watched from the beginning and I’m sad to see it go, but it’s time.
The Vampire Diaries finale airs on Buffy’s 20th anniversary! You guys better cover frickin Buffy the way you do Gilmore Girls! Buffy was the best WB drama, not Gilmore Girls!
You’re so right about Buffy, it was defintely the best drama on the WB/upn.
Actually, we’re all right. Buffy was awesome AND Gilmore Girls was awesome. Very different shows, obviously, but I loved and miss them both!
Awww I’m so glad yall are making a big deal about the finale coming up. This show hasn’t always been five star work but it ran the gambit with my emotions and I’m forever grateful about it.
Actually, why *did* they abandon the ability for them to turn into a raven, etc? Or have I forgotten something?
Enjoyed all these moments except for sc references. Why can’t I like this pairing?! Why?! It’d make tvd so much more enjoyable for me, but I shiver every time these two kiss or whatever and just CAN’T digest them.
But now I understand why the wedding had to be around Stefan’s character, I completely forgot it’s supposed to be his story.
And first three seasons are definitely my favourite! Best chemistry on this show – Defan, Klefan, Klaroline, Katherine with almost every character and Bonnie and Elena’s friendship – do they have a nickname? I don’t know.
I agree that Jeremy and Elena had a great relationship later in the show, but I can’t forgive his hairstyle in the later years. I much preferred the clean-cut hair look he had in the early seasons.
—
On a side note, out of all the characters from the pilot, the one I’m still most surprised at having survived this long is Matt. He’s been a victim countless times, he’s had every disadvantage life could throw at him, and could have been a goner any season. But he persists. Must be that special blood in his family line…
I’m pretty sure it was very much intentional to keep Matt human from start to finish. Every other character from MF gang is/was supernatural, even Ric & Jeremy. At this point Matt is actually the most extraordinary by being an ordinary human.
Well, this got me nostalgic so I just looked at the Pilot episode cast list on IMDB to see who else was there, and laughed when I saw these two characters listed: “Peeing Guy” and “Peeing Guy #2”. Somehow they didn’t make it into the TV Line Pilot Photo retrospective??!!!! LOL (Probably a good thing, like when the Willie Aames short-shorts tug-of-rope photo was judiciously cropped! Good choices!)