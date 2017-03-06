The Fosters, Shadowhunters, Stitchers Return Dates Set at Freeform

Freeform is looking ahead to summer, announcing the warm-weather return dates for three returning series (and one new one).

The cabler on Monday revealed that The Fosters‘ fifth season will bow on Tuesday, July 11 at 8/7c, leading into the series premiere of the magazine-set drama The Bold Type.

Additionally, Shadowhunters midseason premiere is set for Monday, June 5 at 8/7c, leading into the Season 3 launch of Stitchers at 9 pm.

The Bold Type, inspired by the life of Hearst exec Joanna Coles, offers a glimpse into the “outrageous lives and loves” of those responsible for the global women’s magazine Scarlet. The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin.