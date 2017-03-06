The Fosters Season 5
Courtesy of Freeform

The Fosters, Shadowhunters, Stitchers Return Dates Set at Freeform

By /

Freeform is looking ahead to summer, announcing the warm-weather return dates for three returning series (and one new one).

The cabler on Monday revealed that The Fosters‘ fifth season will bow on Tuesday, July 11 at 8/7c, leading into the series premiere of the magazine-set drama The Bold Type.

RELATEDMatt’s Inside Line: Once Upon a Time Musical Scoop, Plus Bones, Arrow, NCIS, Grimm, The Fosters, The 100 and More

Additionally, Shadowhunters midseason premiere is set for Monday, June 5 at 8/7c, leading into the Season 3 launch of Stitchers at 9 pm.

The Bold Type, inspired by the life of Hearst exec Joanna Coles, offers a glimpse into the “outrageous lives and loves” of those responsible for the global women’s magazine Scarlet. The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. LK says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:43 AM

    It is impossible to understand how Freeform figures out their “seasons”

    Reply
  2. tina says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:23 AM

    now I just need them to announce shadowhunters was picked up for season 3 =)

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 