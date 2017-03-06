Robert Osborne Dead Died
TCM Host Robert Osborne Dead at 84

By

Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne has died at the age of 84.

Fox News Channel correspondent Claudia Cowan announced Osborne’s passing Monday on Twitter.

Osborne was the cable channel’s primary on-air talent since the network got its start in 1994. He introduced classic films to TCM’s audience, often speaking with major stars — including Carrie Fisher, Drew Barrymore, Angela Lansbury and Alec Baldwin — who co-hosted with him or were interviewed by him.

During his long career in Hollywood, Osborne was an actor (appearing in series like The Beverly Hillbillies) before parlaying his writing ability and showbiz interests into stints with outlets like CBS Morning News and The Hollywood Reporter.

Turner Classic Movies released this statement Monday:

7 Comments
  1. Brian says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:28 AM

    Always great to watch.

    RIP

    Reply
  2. Shar says:
    March 6, 2017 at 12:03 PM

    Mr. Osborne was such a classy gentleman, so enthusiastic about all movies and their place in society. He’ll be missed.

    Reply
  3. J..Norman says:
    March 6, 2017 at 1:03 PM

    He was someone people generally paid attention to when he spoke.

    Reply
  4. znachki says:
    March 6, 2017 at 1:06 PM

    I met him at a film fesitval once, and he was gracious and so lovely. I will miss him.

    Reply
  5. leejay29 says:
    March 6, 2017 at 1:16 PM

    A true gentleman. His cameo on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt made me laugh out loud. RIP.

    Reply
  6. Jason says:
    March 6, 2017 at 2:11 PM

    His enthusiasm for film history and soothing presence, made him an essential part of TCM. There’s really no one quite like him, so he’ll remain irreplaceable.

    Reply
  7. Susan says:
    March 6, 2017 at 2:24 PM

    He was a one-of-a-kind classy guy. He will be forever missed on TCM!

    Reply
