TCM Host Robert Osborne Dead at 84

Turner Classic Movies host Robert Osborne has died at the age of 84.
Fox News Channel correspondent Claudia Cowan announced Osborne’s passing Monday on Twitter.
Osborne was the cable channel’s primary on-air talent since the network got its start in 1994. He introduced classic films to TCM’s audience, often speaking with major stars — including Carrie Fisher, Drew Barrymore, Angela Lansbury and Alec Baldwin — who co-hosted with him or were interviewed by him.
During his long career in Hollywood, Osborne was an actor (appearing in series like The Beverly Hillbillies) before parlaying his writing ability and showbiz interests into stints with outlets like CBS Morning News and The Hollywood Reporter.
Turner Classic Movies released this statement Monday:
Always great to watch.
RIP
Mr. Osborne was such a classy gentleman, so enthusiastic about all movies and their place in society. He’ll be missed.
He was someone people generally paid attention to when he spoke.
I met him at a film fesitval once, and he was gracious and so lovely. I will miss him.
A true gentleman. His cameo on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt made me laugh out loud. RIP.
His enthusiasm for film history and soothing presence, made him an essential part of TCM. There’s really no one quite like him, so he’ll remain irreplaceable.
He was a one-of-a-kind classy guy. He will be forever missed on TCM!