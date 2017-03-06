Ratings: Time After Time Opens Low Leading Out of Once Upon a Time Lows; Little Big Shots Dominates Night

ABC’s Once Upon a Time resumed Season 6 on Sunday night with a hair over 3 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (and an average reader grade of “B+”), hitting and matching its series lows.
Leading out of that, Time After Time debuted to 2.6 mil and a 0.7, with its second hour dipping to 2.5 mil/0.6 — at or below what Secrets and Lies and Quantico most recently did in those time slots. Readers gave the series premiere an average grade of “B.”
Elsewhere….
CBS | NCIS: LA (9.3 mil/1.2) ticked up, while Madam Secretary (7.4 mil/0.8) and Elementary (4.3 mil/0.6) each dipped in the demo while delivering their smallest audiences ever.
NBC | Little Big Shots opened Season 2 with 11.7 mil and a 2.0, on par with its freshman average and dominating the night. Chicago Justice (7.3 mil/1.4) was down from its crossover launch (8.7 mil/1.7) but placed second in the demo for the night. Shades of Blue (5.2 mil/1.0) ticked down from its finale/freshman average.
FOX | Making History premiered to 2.2 mil and a 0.9 (and a grade of “B+”), improving on time slot predecessor Son of Zorn‘s most recent numbers. Leading out of that, Family Guy (2.5 mil/1.2) rose two tenths and Last Man on Earth (2.2 mil/1.0) was up a tenth from its midseason finale. The Simpsons (2.6 mil/1.1) was steady.
As always and forever, cable ratings (e.g. FX’s FEUD) come in much, much later and as merited are reported under separate cover.Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
I have an awkward issue I try to deal with on Sunday nights, I drag through OUAT and then the Walking Dead, but then I like the beginning part of Talking Dead, and by the time that is done, I can’t start anything new before missing any of Last Week Tonight. Then HBO doesn’t help my sleep patterns starting Big Little Lies again right after.
The big problem was there’s about 8 notable shows airing in each of the 9 and 10pm slots including cable shows.
I wish there was somewhere they could put Elementary to save it. It’s such a good show.
I don’t see OUAT getting renewed with those numbers. At best they might be renewed with a shortened season and premiering midseason.
I think it depends on how many holes they have to fill and what’s on tap for pilot season. I agree, though, at best they should get a shortened final season.
Well that’s too bad for OUAT Even worse for Time after Time. Chicago Justice did decent considering where it got moved to. LBS still going strong for NBC. Shades of Blue not really surprising. Nice that NCIS LA inched up but MS and Elementary not good. Really not a great night for most shows
There was a lot going on in TV land last night but I’m betting Time After Time will go even lower next week.
Walking Dead was a very strong episode last night. I don’t watch Talking Dead anymore it’s so boring and without the writers on it’s just the actors and D-level celebrities talking about what they think the writer meant with a scene or character.
OUAT … how is that show still on?
Chicago Justice… I’d rather have a show with that attorney who defended Atwater. I’m very concerned about this show going with the whole criminals are the good guys, police are the bad guys angle. The lead attorney was way too quick to jump on that bandwagon.
I agree about Talking Dead. Depending on who the guests are I record it and only watch certain parts, like the next week’s preview and actor interviews. And I think it’s fun taking the quiz. I can’t stand Yvette Nicole Brown and her stupid little book, lmao!!
“Time After Time Opens Low Leading Out of Once Upon a Time”. I’ve got too much Time on my hands.