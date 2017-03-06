Ratings: Time After Time Opens Low Leading Out of Once Upon a Time Lows; Little Big Shots Dominates Night

ABC’s Once Upon a Time resumed Season 6 on Sunday night with a hair over 3 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (and an average reader grade of “B+”), hitting and matching its series lows.

Leading out of that, Time After Time debuted to 2.6 mil and a 0.7, with its second hour dipping to 2.5 mil/0.6 — at or below what Secrets and Lies and Quantico most recently did in those time slots. Readers gave the series premiere an average grade of “B.”

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS: LA (9.3 mil/1.2) ticked up, while Madam Secretary (7.4 mil/0.8) and Elementary (4.3 mil/0.6) each dipped in the demo while delivering their smallest audiences ever.

NBC | Little Big Shots opened Season 2 with 11.7 mil and a 2.0, on par with its freshman average and dominating the night. Chicago Justice (7.3 mil/1.4) was down from its crossover launch (8.7 mil/1.7) but placed second in the demo for the night. Shades of Blue (5.2 mil/1.0) ticked down from its finale/freshman average.

FOX | Making History premiered to 2.2 mil and a 0.9 (and a grade of “B+”), improving on time slot predecessor Son of Zorn‘s most recent numbers. Leading out of that, Family Guy (2.5 mil/1.2) rose two tenths and Last Man on Earth (2.2 mil/1.0) was up a tenth from its midseason finale. The Simpsons (2.6 mil/1.1) was steady.

As always and forever, cable ratings (e.g. FX's FEUD) come in much, much later and as merited are reported under separate cover.