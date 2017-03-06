Noah Wyle to Lead CBS' Perfect Citizen Legal Drama Pilot, From Good Wife EP

Noah Wyle is set to be CBS’ Perfect Citizen as the star of the legal drama pilot hailing from The Good Wife writer/executive producer Craig Turk, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Falling Skies and ER vet will play the former General Counsel for the NSA, who embarks on a new career at a storied Boston law firm after his involvement as a whistleblower in an international scandal. He must then face the reality that while half the country thinks he’s our greatest patriot, the other half thinks he’s a traitor.

The cast of the potential series also includes Lenny Platt (Quantico) as a self-proclaimed “alpha associate” at the firm.

Wyle most recently recurred on the TNT drama The Librarians, on which he also serves as an executive producer.