Vampire Diaries Vet Matt Davis Joins ABC's Las Reinas Drama Pilot

As The Vampire Diaries prepares to sign off this Friday, Matt Davis is already plotting his TV return.

The TVD actor has joined the cast of ABC’s drama pilot Las Reinas, starring Daniella Alonso (Animal Kingdom, Revolution), our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series revolves around detective Sonya De La Reina (Alonso), who is forced to confront her past when a case compels her to reconnect with her estranged family — the most powerful criminal outfit in Miami. Thrust back into the world she thought she had left behind, Sonya must walk the murky line between the law and her family, and question her true destiny as a De La Reina.

Davis will play Sonya’s partner Andrew Somerset, a good-guy cop who is not about to let her go it alone. The ensemble also includes John Corbett (Parenthood, Sex and the City), Sonia Braga (Alias) and Amanda Warren (The Leftovers).

Dean Georgaris (Tristan + Isolde, 2014’s The Manchurian Candidate update) penned the pilot and will executive-produce alongside Chris Brancato (Narcos), who will serve as showrunner if the project is ordered to series.

In addition to his off-and-on series-regular role as Alaric on Vampire Diaries, Davis’ TV credits include Cult, Damages and What About Brian.