Two and a Half Men Vet Jon Cryer to Star in ABC Comedy Pilot Losing It

Two and a Half Men‘s Jon Cryer is returning to the sitcom fold with a starring role in the ABC comedy pilot Losing It, TVLine has learned.

Written by Up All Night‘s DJ Nash, Losing It centers on three misfit adult siblings and their parents who — between divorce, new parenthood and early-onset dementia — are all losing it in different ways.

Emmy-winner Cryer will play eldest son Andy, a successful acupuncturist who turned to Eastern Philosophy as a way to cope with his crazy family. While he’s close with his mother, his relationship with his father is complicated. Especially since Andy finds himself having to take care of the dad who never really took care of him. A bit of a control freak, Andy believes he can fix anything. Except for maybe his marriage that has been in trouble ever since he caught his wife with another man.

The still-developing cast also includes Natalie Morales (The Grinder, Parks and Recreation) as Andy’s younger sister Charlie.