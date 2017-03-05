qotw-feb-26-2017
Quotes of the Week: Bates Motel, TWD, Scorpion, The Voice, Oscars and More

Unlike when, say, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announce the winner of the Oscar for Best Picture, when TVLine unveils the Quotes of the Week, you can be certain that these are in fact the Quotes of the Week!

Quotes of the Week for Feb. 26, 2017
This time around, our best-of gallery features a posthumous warning about the dangers of smoking from Bates Motel, a case of writer’s block on New Girl, a pledge of allegiance on The Walking Dead and dating advice from a Voice coach.

Also featured in our weekly roundup: an alternative fact about Emma Stone courtesy of John Oliver, unlikely reading material on Scorpion and Training Day, and a double dose of Academy Awards humor from host Jimmy Kimmel.

Check out the attached gallery – or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

1 Comment
  1. Kevin Tran says:
    March 5, 2017 at 9:48 AM

    Kimmel was hilarious saying he’s blaming Steve Harvey for this and don’t blame it on Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

