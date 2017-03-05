Cruel Intentions Kiss
Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Cruel Intentions: Same-Sex Kiss Cut From E!'s 'Sanitized' Broadcast Version

By /

E!’s broadcast of Cruel Intentions set tongues wagging Saturday night.

One of the most iconic moments from the racy 1999 drama  — the same-sex smooch between Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Kathryn Merteuil and Selma Blair’s Cecile Caldwell — was excised from the version that aired on the network (which is home to such progressive programming as I Am Cait). 

Cancelled or Not? 13 Shows on the Bubble
scream-queens-recap Launch Gallery

RELATED Cruel Intentions Reboot Officially Dead

An E! spokesperson declined to comment, but a network insider tells TVLine that the version of Cruel Intentions that aired Saturday night was a heavily sanitized “older” one that E! did not oversee the standards and practices of. The source adds that the network would likely seek out a more contemporary edit of the movie should it land on the E! schedule again.

Several years ago, Oxygen similarly landed in hot water for airing a version of the film sans smooch.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. katy says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:42 PM

    What the heck? At this point just about everyone has seen Cruel Intentions why bother hiding the lesbian kiss?

    Reply
  2. Pedro says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:50 PM

    A kiss is a kiss. Sad they cut it.

    Reply
  3. MissEllys says:
    March 5, 2017 at 2:04 PM

    This wasn’t intentional, so why even make it a story. E! has plenty of scenes with both sides of the bread getting buttered on their show the Royals, so they didn’t cut it on purpose.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 