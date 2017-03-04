Emerald City Cancelled Renewed
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: Emerald City Hits 6-Week High With Finale, Sleepy Eyes New Low

By /

NBC’s Emerald City wrapped its run on Friday night with 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, rising 21 percent and a tenth to mark 7- and 6-week highs.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

Opening the Peacock’s night, Grimm (4.2 mil/0.8) added a few eyeballs (to its best audience since Jan. 27) while rock steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Vampire Diaries (1.17 mil/0.4) had a few extra viewers RSVP for the wedding while steady in the demo. Reign (660K/0.2) was steady.

RELATEDThe Vampire Diaries Recap: Was Stefan and Caroline’s Wedding… to Die For?

FOX | Leading out of a Rosewood rerun, Sleepy Hollow (1.9 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth in the demo to a new series low.

RELATEDMarch TV Premieres, Finales, Returns, Series Enders and More: Save the Dates

ABC | Shark Tank (6.1 mil/1.4) led the night in the demo, while drawing its most watched episode of the season. When We Rise‘s final two hours averaged 2.2 mil/0.5, ticking up from Night 3.

RELATEDHawaii Five-0/MacGyver Crossover Set for March 10

CBS | A Hawaii Five-0 rerun drew Friday’s biggest audience: 6.7 mil.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Kevin Tran says:
    March 4, 2017 at 9:29 AM

    More bad news for Sleepy Hollow.

    Reply
ad
 