Ratings: Emerald City Hits 6-Week High With Finale, Sleepy Eyes New Low

NBC’s Emerald City wrapped its run on Friday night with 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, rising 21 percent and a tenth to mark 7- and 6-week highs.

Opening the Peacock’s night, Grimm (4.2 mil/0.8) added a few eyeballs (to its best audience since Jan. 27) while rock steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Vampire Diaries (1.17 mil/0.4) had a few extra viewers RSVP for the wedding while steady in the demo. Reign (660K/0.2) was steady.

FOX | Leading out of a Rosewood rerun, Sleepy Hollow (1.9 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth in the demo to a new series low.

ABC | Shark Tank (6.1 mil/1.4) led the night in the demo, while drawing its most watched episode of the season. When We Rise‘s final two hours averaged 2.2 mil/0.5, ticking up from Night 3.

CBS | A Hawaii Five-0 rerun drew Friday’s biggest audience: 6.7 mil.

