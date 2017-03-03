TV's Most Disastrous Weddings From Revenge, Thrones, Friends and More

Sure, the old traditions are nice — something old, new, borrowed and blue — but making this list of TV weddings requires only one element: something awful.
In honor of Friday’s Vampire Diaries wedding — which, given that one of its main purposes is to lure the Queen of Hell out of hiding, is likely to end in catastrophe — TVLine is looking back at some of our favorite small-screen ceremonies that went down in flames. (Sometimes literally.)
From Game of Thrones‘ infamous “Red Wedding” to Dynasty‘s “Maldovian Massacre” cliffhanger, our list spans 48 years of television history.
Browse our gallery of nightmare nuptials — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Which disastrous weddings would you add o our list?
Re-watch the red wedding episode of GoT like five times and I still have goosebumps.
What? No Sam being roofied by Becky to force him down the aisle on Supernatural?
I was glad there was some cheerier ones, like the Friends wedding, along with some of the more sad (Vampire Diaries). But what about Charmed? Piper’s wedding day was a bit of mayhem too, what with Prue being split into two beings, one of which was wanted for murder, not to mention the two ghosts in attendance? Or Phoebe’s wedding, with invisi-Paige and the groom being the source of all evil? Just my two cents, but this is a good list!