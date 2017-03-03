Once Upon a Time Sneak Peek: Rumple Questions If Gideon Is Fit to Kill Emma

By /

When last we tuned into ABC’s Once Upon a Time, it was revealed that the hooded figured fated to slay Emma was no less than Rumple and Belle’s son Gideon, who sure grew up quick during his time in the Black Fairy’s realm.

Once Upon a Time Season 6 Photos
ONCE UPON A TIME - "Tougher Than the Rest" - With Snow still asleep in Storybrooke, David and Hook race to stop Gideon before he can confront Emma. Gideon makes a startling confession to Belle and Gold about his whereabouts while he was missing. Meanwhile, Regina struggles with the realization that everyone, perhaps even Robin, is better off in the alternate world where the Evil Queen was defeated. And when Emma inspires a familiar face to help her and Regina return home she discovers the power to change her fate, on "Once Upon a Time," SUNDAY, MARCH 5 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Jack Rowand) GILES MATTHEY Launch Gallery

RELATEDMatt’s Inside Line: Once Upon a Time Musical Scoop and More

As Season 6 resumes this Sunday at 8/7c, Gideon reveals his reason for wanting/needing to vanquish the Savior. But must he, truly? And if so, is he even up to the task?

Rumplestiltskin (played by Robert Carlyle) raises exactly those questions in the above sneak peek. Press play to see if Gideon (Giles Matthey) can be goaded into taking a swing at dear ol’ Dad.

RELATEDAsk Ausiello: ‘Wicked’ Once Upon a Time Musical Scoop and More

Elsewhere in the episode “Tougher Than the Rest,” David and Hook race to stop Gideon before he can confront Emma, while in the Wish Realm Regina struggles with the realization that everyone — perhaps even Robin — is better off in a world where the Evil Queen was defeated.

Want more scoop on Once, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Oncer93 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 7:47 AM

    The interesting thing about Gideon is that, he in ways Emma’s opesit, they both grew up away from their families, both grew up while their parents didn’t age, Emma is the savior and comes from pure and true love, the strongest that there is, Gideon comes from the darkest of Magic and his parents no longer have true love, now that Jennifer has said that she is leaving the show after season 6 i wonder if Gideon will succed in killing her.

    Reply
  2. boushh2187 (@boushh2187) says:
    March 3, 2017 at 8:21 AM

    Nice performance from the two of them. Makes me look forward to the episode, which is what a sneak peek should do.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 