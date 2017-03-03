Once Upon a Time Sneak Peek: Rumple Questions If Gideon Is Fit to Kill Emma

When last we tuned into ABC’s Once Upon a Time, it was revealed that the hooded figured fated to slay Emma was no less than Rumple and Belle’s son Gideon, who sure grew up quick during his time in the Black Fairy’s realm.

RELATEDMatt’s Inside Line: Once Upon a Time Musical Scoop and More

As Season 6 resumes this Sunday at 8/7c, Gideon reveals his reason for wanting/needing to vanquish the Savior. But must he, truly? And if so, is he even up to the task?

Rumplestiltskin (played by Robert Carlyle) raises exactly those questions in the above sneak peek. Press play to see if Gideon (Giles Matthey) can be goaded into taking a swing at dear ol’ Dad.

RELATEDAsk Ausiello: ‘Wicked’ Once Upon a Time Musical Scoop and More

Elsewhere in the episode “Tougher Than the Rest,” David and Hook race to stop Gideon before he can confront Emma, while in the Wish Realm Regina struggles with the realization that everyone — perhaps even Robin — is better off in a world where the Evil Queen was defeated.

Want more scoop on Once, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.