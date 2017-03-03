Chicago Med Ratings Season 2
Ratings: Chicago Med at 10-Month High Leading Out of Voice; Training Day Rises

Leading out of a special, Thursday-dominating installment of The Voice (which drew 10.6 million viewers and a 2.3 demo rating), NBC’s Chicago Med did 8.8 mil and a 1.7, surging more than 40 percent from its last fresh outing to hit not just season highs but its best numbers since April 26, 2016.

Leading out of that, Blacklist: Redemption (4.7 mil/1.0) rose 10 and 25 percent from its soft premiere.

Over on CBS, leading out of a slew of sitcom reruns, Training Day (4.4 mil/0.8) rose 22 and 33 percent to hit 3-week highs.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supernatural (1.61 mil/0.6) was steady, Riverdale (1.1 mil/0.4) ticked up.

ABC | Leading out of a related news special (2.7 mil/0.5), When We Rise did 2.1 mil/0.4 and then 2.1 mil/0.5, down in the demo from Night 2.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (3.6 mil/1.1) dipped, My Kitchen Rules (2.3 mil/0.8) inched up with its finale.

