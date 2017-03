British actress Jessica Gunning (Prime Suspect) and King of Queens vet Leah Remini are set to succeed Bill Murray and Richard Dreyfuss in NBC’s female-spun What About Bob? reboot, What About Barb?

The half-hour comedy pilot — which, like the 1991 hit film, centers on the love-hate relationship between a psychotherapist (Remini) and a patient (Gunning) — is being shepherded by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman (The Office, The Odd Couple).