Gotham Casts Big Bad Ra's al Ghul With Deep Space Nine's Alexander Siddig

The Demon’s Head will rear his head in Gotham this spring.

TVLine has learned that Star Trek: Deep Space Nine alum Alexander Siddig is set to recur as no less than Ra’s Al Ghul, leader of the League of Shadows.

According to producers for the Fox drama, as Bruce pulls the veil off the Court of Owls, he will learn that the man pulling the strings is the enigmatic Ra’s al Ghul. With a past shrouded in mystery, the powerful supervillain uses cunning and deception to lay waste to his foes — presenting the future Batman with most dangerous adversary yet.

Ra’s of course has been played on The CW’s Arrow by Matt Nable, while Ken Watanabe and Liam Neeson portrayed the DC Comics baddie in Christopher Nolan’s Batman films.

In addition to his run as DS9‘s Dr. Bashir, Siddig’s TV credits include Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones, Da Vinci’s Demons and 24.

The yet-to-be-renewed Gotham resumes Season 3 on Monday, April 24; Siddig will first air… sometime thereafter.

  1. kirads09 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:50 AM

    YAAAAS. Love him so. Feel he was somewhat wasted talent wise on GOT.

  2. drb999 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:54 AM

    Yes! Great choice.

  3. sweetrupturedlight says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:18 AM

    Fantastic choice!

  4. Wes chapman says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:26 AM

    Good choice for Ra!! What is the latest on Gotham’s renewal??

  5. Kevin Tran says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:33 AM

    Alexander Siddig was good in guest starring roles like 24 (Season Six was the worst of the series) and Game of Thrones.

  6. kittycat925 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:34 AM

    So very looking forward to “Gotham” coming back and the addition of Alexander Siddig!

  7. Jim C says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:53 AM

    Hey Matt….Liam Neeson played Ducard in Batman Begins. Ken Watanabe played Ra’s Al Ghul.

