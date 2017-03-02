Gotham Casts Big Bad Ra's al Ghul With Deep Space Nine's Alexander Siddig

The Demon’s Head will rear his head in Gotham this spring.

TVLine has learned that Star Trek: Deep Space Nine alum Alexander Siddig is set to recur as no less than Ra’s Al Ghul, leader of the League of Shadows.

According to producers for the Fox drama, as Bruce pulls the veil off the Court of Owls, he will learn that the man pulling the strings is the enigmatic Ra’s al Ghul. With a past shrouded in mystery, the powerful supervillain uses cunning and deception to lay waste to his foes — presenting the future Batman with most dangerous adversary yet.

Ra’s of course has been played on The CW’s Arrow by Matt Nable, while Ken Watanabe and Liam Neeson portrayed the DC Comics baddie in Christopher Nolan’s Batman films.

In addition to his run as DS9‘s Dr. Bashir, Siddig’s TV credits include Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones, Da Vinci’s Demons and 24.

The yet-to-be-renewed Gotham resumes Season 3 on Monday, April 24; Siddig will first air… sometime thereafter.

