Grant Show Dynasty
Dynasty Reboot: Grant Show Set to Star as Blake Carrington in CW Pilot

By /

Melrose Place vet Grant Show is moving into tonier digs, having signed on to star as wealthy patriarch Blake Carrington in The CW’s Dynasty reboot, TVLine has learned. He succeeds John Forsythe, who originated the role in the original, circa-’80s ABC series.

From Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and Revenge producer Sallie Patrick, the project is described as a racially diverse, modernized modernized reboot “that follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children,” as told “primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Blake’s daughter Fallon Carrington (Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll‘s Elizabeth Gillies) and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal (Vampire Diaries‘ Nathalie Kelley), a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class.”

The series promises to expose the “dark underbelly” of the 1 percent, “a corrupt world built on backroom deals, betrayal, and, in some cases, murder.” Original Dynasty creators Esther and Richard Shapiro will serve as EPs.

The cast also includes Sam Adegoke (Murder in the First) as Jeff Colby.

14 Comments
  1. Missy Kelly says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:31 PM

    Yeah! The CW should definitely make a reboot of Dynasty. It worked wo well for Dallas

    • Andrew Hass says:
      March 2, 2017 at 12:34 PM

      ll Dallas TV series on TNT wasn’t exactly a reboot.It was more like a spinoff from the original series.As for this Dynasty Reboot i am going to keep an open mind because shows can do now that they couldn’t do in the 80s.

  2. Nate says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:32 PM

    OMG, someone make this stop. Enough reboots already!

  3. Collette says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:37 PM

    Please stop with the reboots. The America that watched Dynasty isn’t here any more. It seems we have to look to the UK for writers with original ideas such as J. K. Rowling and Julian Fellowes.

  4. Linda says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:37 PM

    I can’t believe they’re still moving forward with this.

  5. Brian says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:37 PM

    Liked him on Melrose Place.

  6. Erin B says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:41 PM

    Grant Show is still really hot. Happy he found something after “Devious Maids.”

  7. Cactus Rose says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:51 PM

    Grant Show is so good looking! So much so that he still looks too young to play that part. Those of us that are “still here” that enjoyed the original show think of Blake as an older guy. Well, I guess to us back then he was older. And Grant Show was way younger back then, too. But I still think he’s too young to play the part. I’ll definitely watch it, though!

  8. KL Brown says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:53 PM

    Not good news for this native Coloradan, who still remembers the opening shot from the original series that included a palm tree waving gently beside a pool. Just set the thing in Los Angeles and dispense with the pretense. Leave my beloved Centennial State alone.

  9. Virile Manifestation of the Divine says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:56 PM

    Mister Spence!
    Great casting. Loved Grant on Melrose and Devious Maids. I can totally see him as the CW Blake Carrington!

  10. Lucy says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:19 PM

    For this to be somewhat successful it needs to embrace the American soap opera OTT-ness or modernise itself and have a completely different tone.

    I’m just happy that it’s not another superhero show – I’m a fan of them but the CW is drenched in Superhero shows so it’s nice to see something different on the network.

    Plus it’s by the creators of Gossip Girl, who manage to create a show that I shouldn’t like and it became my guilty pleasure.

