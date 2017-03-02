Dynasty Reboot: Grant Show Set to Star as Blake Carrington in CW Pilot

Melrose Place vet Grant Show is moving into tonier digs, having signed on to star as wealthy patriarch Blake Carrington in The CW’s Dynasty reboot, TVLine has learned. He succeeds John Forsythe, who originated the role in the original, circa-’80s ABC series.

From Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and Revenge producer Sallie Patrick, the project is described as a racially diverse, modernized modernized reboot “that follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children,” as told “primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Blake’s daughter Fallon Carrington (Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll‘s Elizabeth Gillies) and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal (Vampire Diaries‘ Nathalie Kelley), a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class.”

The series promises to expose the “dark underbelly” of the 1 percent, “a corrupt world built on backroom deals, betrayal, and, in some cases, murder.” Original Dynasty creators Esther and Richard Shapiro will serve as EPs.

The cast also includes Sam Adegoke (Murder in the First) as Jeff Colby.