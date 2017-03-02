DuckTales Reboot (Already) Renewed for Season 2 — Watch First Trailer

It looks like the years have been very good to Donald Duck and his extended flock.

Disney XD on Thursday released the first official trailer for its upcoming DuckTales reboot, revealing updated versions of the adventurous birds that ruled the afternoon-TV roost from 1987 to 1990.

RELATEDThat’s So Raven Spinoff: Meet Raven’s ‘Confident’ Psychic Daughter and ‘Young Donald Glover’-Type Son

Along with the gang’s slick new look, you’ll also likely notice a change in some of their voices — Donald’s nephews, for example, no longer sound like they swallowed bicycle horns — but fear not, all of the original series’ feathers bones are still there.

The reboot’s voice cast includes David Tennant (Jessica Jones) as Scrooge McDuck; Danny Pudi (Community), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) as Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively; Beck Bennett (SNL) as Launchpad McQuack; Toks Olagundoye (Castle) as Mrs. Beakley; and Kate Micucci (The Big Bang Theory) as Webby Vanderquack.

RELATEDTangled: The Series Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel

Though an exact premiere date has yet to be announced — right now, we’re looking at sometime this summer — Disney XD has already renewed the series for a second season.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the reboot below.