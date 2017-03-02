DuckTales Reboot (Already) Renewed for Season 2 — Watch First Trailer

By /

It looks like the years have been very good to Donald Duck and his extended flock.

Disney XD on Thursday released the first official trailer for its upcoming DuckTales reboot, revealing updated versions of the adventurous birds that ruled the afternoon-TV roost from 1987 to 1990.

RELATEDThat’s So Raven Spinoff: Meet Raven’s ‘Confident’ Psychic Daughter and ‘Young Donald Glover’-Type Son

TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide
rr Launch Gallery

Along with the gang’s slick new look, you’ll also likely notice a change in some of their voices — Donald’s nephews, for example, no longer sound like they swallowed bicycle horns — but fear not, all of the original series’ feathers bones are still there.

The reboot’s voice cast includes David Tennant (Jessica Jones) as Scrooge McDuck; Danny Pudi (Community), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) as Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively; Beck Bennett (SNL) as Launchpad McQuack; Toks Olagundoye (Castle) as Mrs. Beakley; and Kate Micucci (The Big Bang Theory) as Webby Vanderquack.

RELATEDTangled: The Series Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel

Though an exact premiere date has yet to be announced — right now, we’re looking at sometime this summer — Disney XD has already renewed the series for a second season.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the reboot below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Shefali Goel says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:11 AM

    I’ve always felt that the people who say this are histrionic losers, but… “STOP RUINING MY CHILDHOOD!!!!!!!”

    Reply
  2. Jasonbres says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:12 AM

    Sounds like Tony Anselmo has job security. He’s still quacking for Donald.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 