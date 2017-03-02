Ratings: Chicago Xover Leads NBC to Big Win, Criminal Minds Returns to Lows

NBC’s Windy City lineup blew away the competition this Wednesday night.
Opening the Peacock’s night, Chicago Fire drew 9 million total viewers and a 1.7 rating, up from its most recent Tuesday airing. Chicago PD led out of that with 9.6 mil/1.9, surging more than 40 percent from its last fresh outing to deliver its largest audience ever and its best demo number in over a year.
Chicago Justice then sneak previewed to 8.7 mil and a 1.7, giving NBC its best demo number in that time slot in over a year. (ChiJust makes its regular time slot premiere this Sunday at 9/8c.)
All told, NBC for the night averaged 9.1 mil and a 1.8 versus runner-up CBS’ 5.1 mil/1.0.
Elsewhere….
CBS | Hunted (4.8 mil/1.2) was steady with its finale, Criminal Minds (6.6 mil/1.2) dipped 10 percent and a tenth to hit and tie series lows, and the Bull rerun (4.1 mil/0.7) outperformed Doubt Episode 2. (Beyond Borders Season 2 claims the 10 o’clock spot starting next week.)
THE CW | Arrow (1.6 mil/0.6) ticked up from last week’s series lows, while The 100 (1 mil/0.4) was steady.
FOX | Leading out of a Lethal repeat, the already-renewed Star (3.4 mil/1.1) slipped 13 percent and a tenth.
ABC | The Goldbergs (6.1 mil/1.7) and When We Rise (2 mil/0.6) each dipped a tenth, while Modern Family (6.4 mil/2.0) was steady.
I loved that cross over.
More bad news for Criminal Minds.
The #OneChicago crossover event was very well done. It flowed well and all the characters interact nicely. The story made sense.
I’m pretty sure ABC is not happy with the results of When We Rise and they still have two more nights of this. Wow.
At least one night is now Friday, so they aren’t losing much on that night anyways
Whoever is running ABC programming should be fired. They kept some declining crap and all they really needed to do is fix Castle and bring back Nashville(although perhaps we now know why). Maybe they can pick up better performing dramas that CBS and/or NBC dump.
All hail NBC last night but lets see Justice keep those numbers on Sunday night. Not good for Star but still hanging to those low1’s. Poor Criminal Minds, I give them one more year before CBS lets them go
Hating the Reid murder thing on Criminal Minds. There has been enough upheaval this year. They don’t need this as well.