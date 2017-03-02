Ratings: Chicago Xover Leads NBC to Big Win, Criminal Minds Returns to Lows

NBC’s Windy City lineup blew away the competition this Wednesday night.

Opening the Peacock’s night, Chicago Fire drew 9 million total viewers and a 1.7 rating, up from its most recent Tuesday airing. Chicago PD led out of that with 9.6 mil/1.9, surging more than 40 percent from its last fresh outing to deliver its largest audience ever and its best demo number in over a year.

Chicago Justice then sneak previewed to 8.7 mil and a 1.7, giving NBC its best demo number in that time slot in over a year. (ChiJust makes its regular time slot premiere this Sunday at 9/8c.)

All told, NBC for the night averaged 9.1 mil and a 1.8 versus runner-up CBS’ 5.1 mil/1.0.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Hunted (4.8 mil/1.2) was steady with its finale, Criminal Minds (6.6 mil/1.2) dipped 10 percent and a tenth to hit and tie series lows, and the Bull rerun (4.1 mil/0.7) outperformed Doubt Episode 2. (Beyond Borders Season 2 claims the 10 o’clock spot starting next week.)

THE CW | Arrow (1.6 mil/0.6) ticked up from last week’s series lows, while The 100 (1 mil/0.4) was steady.

FOX | Leading out of a Lethal repeat, the already-renewed Star (3.4 mil/1.1) slipped 13 percent and a tenth.

ABC | The Goldbergs (6.1 mil/1.7) and When We Rise (2 mil/0.6) each dipped a tenth, while Modern Family (6.4 mil/2.0) was steady.

