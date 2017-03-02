Peak TV Treasure: Lethal Weapon

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that’ll help you locate the hidden gems in this era of Peak TV.
NETWORK | Fox
CREATED BY | Matt Miller (Forever)
NUMBER OF EPISODES | 16 of Season 1’s 18 episodes have aired; the season finale airs on Wednesday, March 15
EPISODE LENGTH | 60 mins.
PREMISE | An updated reboot of the 1980s-’90s film franchise of the same name, Lethal Weapon follows cocksure detective Martin Riggs (Rectify‘s Clayne Crawford) and his nearing-retirement-age partner Roger Murtaugh (My Wife and Kids‘ Damon Wayans) as they solve crimes and engage in an unconventional bromance in the Los Angeles Police Department. We soon learn that Riggs’ willingness to throw himself into life-threatening situations is neither bravery nor stupidity: After his pregnant wife died in a car accident on her way to give birth at the hospital, the young police officer has a very real death wish but can’t bring himself to do the deed. Murtaugh, meanwhile, has just returned to the force after a serious heart attack and frequently must reign in his daredevil new partner. Kevin Rahm (Mad Men) plays their frequently vexed captain, Keesha Sharp (Girlfriends) is Murtaugh’s awesome lawyer wife Trish, and Jordana Brewster (Secrets and Lies) plays police psychologist — and possible future Riggs love interest? — Maureen Cahill.
WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | Police procedurals that don’t take themselves too seriously, moments of real emotion — as well as much levity — sprinkled over cases of the week, manpain doled out in small-yet-regular doses, visually impressive stunts
YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | What truly elevates Lethal Weapon to treasure status is the casting, particularly its central pair: Crawford and Wayans bounce off each other in a way that is equal parts silly and touching, and show is smart to play up their partnership as much as possible. Also, Crawford’s Season 1 hair/facial hair game is kind of epic.
IS IT COMING BACK? | Yes. Fox renewed the show for a second season in late February.
WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | All aired episodes are available On Demand and via the Fox Now app; some episodes also are available on Hulu.
Press PLAY on the trailer below for a taste of what Lethal Weapon is all about, then hit the comments: Will you check in with the show?
This was a great surprise of the season, I feel in love from day one. Clayne Crawford is the hottest bad boy on TV at the moment. They must never touch the hair! The show has done a great job balancing sweet, with silly and serious with humor very well.
It would be nice if just once the female psychologist isn’t set up as a potential love interest for her PATIENT! sheesh, it is actually against the code of ethics!
It won’t happen until next season at least. She’s been completely professional with Riggs, and would refer him to someone else the second she couldn’t be.
We’ve really started to enjoy this. But we miss the dog Riggs took care of in one episode
My favorite new show of the season! I didn’t know what to expect and was pleasantly surprised how awesome this show is!
SO. MANY. POP-UPS.
Totally agree. One of the few shows in which the actors are engaged and obviously enjoying it.
Love this show. We were wary and thankful the pilot delivered something we enjoyed. Now the mister looks forward to this the most! He says “boooooooo” every time it’s not on.
I really expected not to like and was pleasantly surprised. It’s sometimes a little unbelievable however the leads pull it off. The other issue I have is Jordanna Brewster is being under utilized. I enjoyed the episode with her stalker, I also enjoyed the the chemistry with Hillarie Burtons character. A part of me wants to see more of the supporting characters but I really enjoy Crawford and Wayans chemistry. I also hope Thomas Lennon pops back up I really enjoyed him and why not since TOC probably will not be back. I do hope Fox strikes a deal with Hulu or Netflix to stream the entire first season because it would be a good show for people to catch over the summer and build its fan base.
One of the best new shows this season. I love the casts chemistry, you can see the developing relationships and you actually care about the direction of the story while building on the original films stories. The humour is well done as well.
Clayne is an abolute joy to watch, you feel for his portrayal of Riggs, I constantly want him to progress (I even shouted at the tv when he started back on the drink) and he damn well better not cut his hair!.
It’s a win in our household, the hubby loves it as well, it deserved a second season and fox really did hit the jackpot on this one.