Amy Acker Lands Lead in Fox/Marvel Mutants Pilot, Opposite Stephen Moyer

Person of Interest and Angel alum Amy Acker is set to play opposite True Blood‘s Stephen Moyer in Fox’s as-yet-untitled Marvel drama pilot.

RELATEDPilot Season: Scoop on Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Penned by Matt Nix (Burn Notice), the projects focuses on two ordinary parents (played by Acker and Moyer) who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Per THR.com, Acker’s character, Kate Stewart, is in the midst of a separation from her husband Reed when their family situation takes a dark turn. She in turn discovers that she is stronger than she thinks.

RELATEDStephen Moyer Lands Lead Role in Fox’s Marvel Mutant Pilot

The cast also includes Jamie Chung (Gotham) as Teleporter Blink, Blair Redford (Switched at Birth) as the Native American leader of the aforementioned underground network, Sean Teale (Reign, Incorporated) as a mutant with the ability to absorb and manipulate photons, and Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs) as one of the Stewarts’ kids.