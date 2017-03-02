Amy Acker Mutants
Amy Acker Lands Lead in Fox/Marvel Mutants Pilot, Opposite Stephen Moyer

Person of Interest and Angel alum Amy Acker is set to play opposite True Blood‘s Stephen Moyer in Fox’s as-yet-untitled Marvel drama pilot.

Penned by Matt Nix (Burn Notice), the projects focuses on two ordinary parents (played by Acker and Moyer) who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Per THR.com, Acker’s character, Kate Stewart, is in the midst of a separation from her husband Reed when their family situation takes a dark turn. She in turn discovers that she is stronger than she thinks.

The cast also includes Jamie Chung (Gotham) as Teleporter Blink, Blair Redford (Switched at Birth) as the Native American leader of the aforementioned underground network, Sean Teale (Reign, Incorporated) as a mutant with the ability to absorb and manipulate photons, and Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs) as one of the Stewarts’ kids.

  1. Lynn says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:28 PM

    OMG TV Line, I’m about done with this site. Seriously, the page is reloading about every 30 seconds now. I can’t even get through reading an article without it reloading. I and others have mentioned this before and you don’t seem to want to fix it, in fact as I just said it’s getting worse. No other site does this so I don’t know what’s up with your site but as much as I like it, the reloading is getting too annoying and you’re not the only entertainment site. I couldn’t even write this without it reloading and had to copy and paste it to here.

  2. Dennis says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:28 PM

    Omg !!! Amazing. Will watch this. She’s amazing!

  3. Lisa says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:37 PM

    Now im interested…

  4. Jordan Davis says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:40 PM

    Amy Acker in this…omg so going to watch now. Happy to see her get a lead role she is truly a gifted actress.

    Reply
