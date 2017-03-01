Empire's Taye Diggs to Star in ABC's End of Days-Themed Doomsday Pilot

Don’t tell Cookie Lyon, but it appears Angelo Dubois is moving on.

Taye Diggs — who’s currently recurring on Fox’s Empire as Taraji P. Henson’s love interest — is set to star in ABC’s apocalyptic drama pilot Doomsday, TVLine has learned.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Written by Justified vets Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd and EPd’ by CSI vet Carol Mendelsohn, the hour-long thriller centers on a secret think tank that is tasked with dreaming up man-made disaster scenarios and their possible solutions. Because the hypothetical ideas are deemed extremely dangerous, the list is sealed and the program shut down.But when a catastrophe occurs that’s ripped from the pages of the missing doomsday book, the team is brought back years later to prevent the disasters of their own making.

Diggs will portray Dr. Davis, an engineer and architect, formerly the youngest-ever head of disaster prevention for FEMA. Fastidious, with expensive taste in clothes, he enjoys the finer things in life and is habitually well-dressed and not fond of forays into the field. A former member of the Doomsday Project think tank he is summoned by Homeland Security when there is an imminent attack pending on U.S. soil.

The Doomsday ensemble also includes Under the Dome‘s Rachelle Lefevre Smash‘s Jack Davenport and Cougar Town‘s Dan Byrd.