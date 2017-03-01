Supergirl Spoilers
Courtesy of The CW

Supergirl Photos: Will Kara's War With Cadmus Make an Enemy of Lena?

By /

Supergirl‘s ongoing battle with Cadmus is quickly becoming a family affair.

RELATEDSupergirl EP Hints at Mon-El’s Secret, Talks [Spoiler]’s Cadmus Connection

Supergirl Season 2 Photos
Supergirl -- "Exodus" -- SPG215a_0411.jpg ÃÂ± Pictured (L-R): Melissa Benoist as Kara and Chris Wood as Mike -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved Launch Gallery

New photos from Monday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) find a serious-looking Kara chatting with Lena, one of the few people in her life she believes she can trust. And with both of their parents — Lena’s mother and Kara’s father, respectively — working to ensure Cadmus’ victory, wouldn’t it make sense for the friends to team up against them?

Then again, we can’t really be sure of Lena’s true intentions, can we? Despite assuring Kara how important their friendship is to her, Lena’s last appearance on the show included an eerie chess-based moment that suggested there’s more to her story. To paraphrase Lillian, maybe Lena is a Luthor, after all.

RELATEDSupergirl EP Talks True Four-Way DCTV Crossover, Nixes Doppelgänger Cameos

During a recent chat with reporters, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg recently teased Lillian’s master plan, saying that it directly relates to her “desire to rid the earth of aliens.” (It’s not much, but to be fair, I said “teased” not “revealed.”)

Browse the new Supergirl photos in our gallery — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Phillip says:
    March 1, 2017 at 2:20 PM

    Oh come on! How many things more Lena has to do to people believe in her? Plus…pull a “Evil Lena” just because she’s a Luthor would be one of the biggest lazy writing that Supergirl could do (and tbh, this season has lots of it).

    Reply
    • Mary says:
      March 1, 2017 at 2:26 PM

      Yeah it would. I’m hoping that Lena with the chess piece might actually be foreshadowing her involvement with Checkmate. That maybe they got in touch with her after she turned Lillian over to the police. That would help explain her being out of the picture for a while after that happened.

      Reply
ad
 