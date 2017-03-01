Supergirl Photos: Will Kara's War With Cadmus Make an Enemy of Lena?

Supergirl‘s ongoing battle with Cadmus is quickly becoming a family affair.
New photos from Monday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) find a serious-looking Kara chatting with Lena, one of the few people in her life she believes she can trust. And with both of their parents — Lena’s mother and Kara’s father, respectively — working to ensure Cadmus’ victory, wouldn’t it make sense for the friends to team up against them?
Then again, we can’t really be sure of Lena’s true intentions, can we? Despite assuring Kara how important their friendship is to her, Lena’s last appearance on the show included an eerie chess-based moment that suggested there’s more to her story. To paraphrase Lillian, maybe Lena is a Luthor, after all.
During a recent chat with reporters, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg recently teased Lillian’s master plan, saying that it directly relates to her “desire to rid the earth of aliens.” (It’s not much, but to be fair, I said “teased” not “revealed.”)
Oh come on! How many things more Lena has to do to people believe in her? Plus…pull a “Evil Lena” just because she’s a Luthor would be one of the biggest lazy writing that Supergirl could do (and tbh, this season has lots of it).
Yeah it would. I’m hoping that Lena with the chess piece might actually be foreshadowing her involvement with Checkmate. That maybe they got in touch with her after she turned Lillian over to the police. That would help explain her being out of the picture for a while after that happened.