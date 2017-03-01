SNL Bobby Moynihan Leaving
Bobby Moynihan Eyes SNL Exit With Lead Role on CBS Pilot Me, Myself & I

Bobby Moynihan has boarded the CBS comedy pilot Me, Myself & I — signaling the likely end of his nine-year Saturday Night Live run.

As reported by our sister site Deadline, Moynihan’s pact with SNL, already extended by two years, expires with the current cycle, Season 42 — which was already expected to be his last, ergo his going out for pilots. If Me, Myself & I is ordered to series, he will for certain part ways with Drunk Uncle, “Governor Christie” et al.

A single-camera comedy, Me, Myself & I examines the life of Alex Riley over a 50-year span, focusing on three distinct periods — as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day, and a 65-year-old in 2042. Moynihan will play Alex in present day, where he’s an inventor with an eye on the future but looking to the past for inspirations.

SNL resumes its season this Saturday, with host Octavia Spencer.

1 Comment
  1. Traditionalist says:
    March 1, 2017 at 12:55 PM

    and yet Keenan Thompson continues on ad nauseum………

    Reply
