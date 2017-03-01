After eight seasons of lip syncing and wig snatching, RuPaul’s Drag Race is sashaying away… to a new network.

Beginning Friday, March 24 (8/7c), new episodes of the former Logo staple will air on VH1, it was announced Wednesday. Reruns of those episodes will air on Logo at later dates.

“Coming off RuPaul’s Emmy win and a ratings record-breaking season of All Stars, the fandom around RuPaul’s Drag Race has only continued to swell as we head into season nine,” says Pamela Post, SVP of Original Programming & Development at Logo. “Broadcasting the show on VH1 will allow more fans to experience the energy, heart and talent these fierce Queens bring to the stage every week.”

Leading up to Drag Race‘s VH1 premiere, Logo will air a “Race to the Nines” marathon, beginning Sunday, March 19 at 8 pm.

Hit PLAY on the video below for a sneak peek at Season 9 — which features an appearance from none other than Lady Gaga — then drop a comment with your thoughts on Drag Race‘s big move.