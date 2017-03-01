Ratings: Trump's First Address to Congress Falls Short of Obama's

President Donald Trump’s Address to Congress on Tuesday night amassed 23.6 million total viewers across the Big 4 broadcast networks, down 30 percent from the 33.6 mil who tuned in via ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox for President Obama’s first such address circa February 2009.

Cable viewership of course isn’t in just yet, but the Big 4 networks combined with CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC netted a 27.8 overnight household rating, down 17 percent from Obama 2009 (our sister site Variety reports).

In total audience across the Big 4, Trump’s address is up 30 percent from Obama’s final State of the Union, and marks the most-watched address to congress since 2012 (when Obama drew 25.5 mil).

Elsewhere on the night….

NBC | The Voice (11.3 mil/2.6) was down 8 and 14 percent year-over-year.

ABC | Airing an hour earlier, Fresh Off the Boat (4.6 mil/1.2) and Real O’Neals (3.6 mil/1.1) were both up.

THE CW | The Flash (2.8 mil/1.1) rose a tenth.

FOX | New Girl (2.2 mil/0.9) dipped, while The Mick (2.5 mil/0.9) was steady.

