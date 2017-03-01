President Trump Ratings Joint Address
Ratings: Trump's First Address to Congress Falls Short of Obama's

By /

President Donald Trump’s Address to Congress on Tuesday night amassed 23.6 million total viewers across the Big 4 broadcast networks, down 30 percent from the 33.6 mil who tuned in via ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox for President Obama’s first such address circa February 2009.

Cable viewership of course isn’t in just yet, but the Big 4 networks combined with CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC netted a 27.8 overnight household rating, down 17 percent from Obama 2009 (our sister site Variety reports).

In total audience across the Big 4, Trump’s address is up 30 percent from Obama’s final State of the Union, and marks the most-watched address to congress since 2012 (when Obama drew 25.5 mil).

Elsewhere on the night….

NBC | The Voice (11.3 mil/2.6) was down 8 and 14 percent year-over-year.

ABC | Airing an hour earlier, Fresh Off the Boat (4.6 mil/1.2) and Real O’Neals (3.6 mil/1.1) were both up.

THE CW | The Flash (2.8 mil/1.1) rose a tenth.

FOX | New Girl (2.2 mil/0.9) dipped, while The Mick (2.5 mil/0.9) was steady.

7 Comments
  1. Ken says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:35 AM

    Doesn’t matter. The monster in the White House will say he had the biggest ratings ever for anyone giving a speech to Congress. The monster is a liar of epic proportions. And his followers believe every lie he spews.

    Reply
    • Brian says:
      March 1, 2017 at 8:42 AM

      Or he’ll only use Fox News ratings (which will likely be bigger) since everything else is “fake news” to him and doesn’t count.

      Reply
  2. Butch says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:45 AM

    Careful Matt you will be accused of spreading fake news. The liberal rating services will be accused of falsifying the results.

    Reply
    • Matt Webb Mitovich says:
      March 1, 2017 at 8:54 AM

      I was extra diligent and triple checked the historical data! And was sure to denote high up (since people don’t read anymore) the prelim cable news numbers, since people will say, “But… cable!” ;)

      Reply
  3. TheRealGreg (@UnitedWhofans) says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:47 AM

    When did ratings for political events become important?

    Reply
  4. Mary says:
    March 1, 2017 at 9:24 AM

    3, 2, 1 – waiting for the tweet to claim no way it was huge.

    Reply
