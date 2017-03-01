Yes, we know you’d like a Season 3 premiere announcement date, Playing House fans. (So would we!) This… is not that. But in the meantime, how about listening to stars Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair invoke Brienne of Tarth while fielding a seemingly unrelated wardrobe query?

In the exclusive, just-for-fun video released ahead of the USA Network comedy’s third season, Parham turns a fan question about date-appropriate clothes into a riff on the Game of Thrones heroine and her weapon of choice. It’s just slightly NSFW, if only because your boss may not be able to hear the dialogue and therefore won’t understand the context for Parham’s suggestive gestures (and St. Clair’s subsequent pained expression).

Playing House was renewed in January 2016; as its stars’ social media accounts can attest, the series is now in production on Season 3.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the ladies go all Kingsguard, then hit the comments: Would you want them as your #BestFriends4Hire?