Yes, we know you’d like a Season 3 premiere announcement date, Playing House fans. (So would we!) This… is not that. But in the meantime, how about listening to stars Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair invoke Brienne of Tarth while fielding a seemingly unrelated wardrobe query?
In the exclusive, just-for-fun video released ahead of the USA Network comedy’s third season, Parham turns a fan question about date-appropriate clothes into a riff on the Game of Thrones heroine and her weapon of choice. It’s just slightly NSFW, if only because your boss may not be able to hear the dialogue and therefore won’t understand the context for Parham’s suggestive gestures (and St. Clair’s subsequent pained expression).
Playing House was renewed in January 2016; as its stars’ social media accounts can attest, the series is now in production on Season 3.
Press PLAY on the video above to watch the ladies go all Kingsguard, then hit the comments: Would you want them as your #BestFriends4Hire?
Please USA, stop torturing us and bring back Playing House asap!! I don’t normally watch comedies and I love this one. Third season is soo overdue. Thanks for posting the clip, Kimberly. It served to remind me why I miss this show, and the wonderful interaction between these two actors.
So I guess this means we won’t see a new season until summer? I hate to sound like a pessimist but unless it’s launched with Chrisley Knows Best I doubt there will be a forth season. USA has no other half hour shows besides Chrisley and it’s been off the air so long I’m sure many have forgotten about it. A streaming service would work better for this show because USA half hour comedies do not usually rate well or last long they canceled Sirens after two season and Benched after one. I’ve also read online Modern Family wasn’t as successful as NCIS and SVU repeats and that USA paid a pretty penny for its syndication rights.