Mindhunter Teaser: Jonathan Groff Grills Serial Killers in New Netflix Drama

If you thought Rachel Berry was a tough nut to crack, just wait until you see who Jonathan Groff is going up against this time.

RELATEDGLOW Wrestling Comedy, Starring Alison Brie, Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Groff (Looking, Glee) stars in Netflix’s upcoming crime drama Mindhunter, executive-produced by David Fincher and Charlize Theron, as an FBI agent who interviews incarcerated serial killers in an attempt to solve ongoing crimes.

Though Mindhunter‘s first season doesn’t drop until October, the streaming service on Wednesday gifted us with a first look at the 1979-set series, based on the John E. Douglas novel Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit.

VIDEOS13 Reasons Why: Watch First Trailer for Netflix’s Teen-Suicide Mystery

Additional stars include Holt McCallany (Blue Bloods), Anna Torv (Fringe), Hannah Gross and Cotter Smith (The Americans).

Hit PLAY on the teaser above, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Mindhunter below.