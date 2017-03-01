RYLEE WISHES FOR... "...a second season of Eyewitness. The show is just fantastic."

TVLine Items: Eyewitness Cancelled, Nashville Alum's ABC Pilot and More

By /

USA Network’s Eyewitness report has come to an end.

The cabler has cancelled the crime drama after one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Eyewitness — which was adapted from the Norwegian program Øyevitne — centered around two teenage boys (played by Tyler Young and James Paxton) who witness a triple-homicide during a romantic encounter in a cabin. The show also starred Julianne Nicholson (Masters of Sex) and Gil Bellows (Ally McBeal).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Oliver Hudson (Nashville) will star opposite Jenna Fischer in the ABC comedy pilot Splitting Up Together, from Suburgatory creator Emily Kapnek, per Deadline. The potential series follows a couple (Fischer and Hudson) whose marriage is reignited by their divorce.

* Richard Cabral (American Crime) has joined the cast of FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff pilot Mayans MC, playing Johnny “El Coco” Cruz, a former Army sharpshooter and a member of the Mayans MC biker gang, Deadline reports.

* USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best scored its most-watched season premiere ever last week, drawing 2.9 million total viewers (in Live+3 ratings), while rising 17 percent year-over-year in the 18-49 demo.

6 Comments
  1. tjchurch2001 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:05 PM

    Time for Oliver to return to fill the space so many feel will exist without Connie!! (Not to mention that show was done as “Happy Endings”!!)

    Also, when will someone truly “Know Best”, finish the trial I read about & put Todd Chrisley in a cell with Madoff?

    Reply
  2. Emor says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:19 PM

    I really wish USA would go back to the Monk/Psych/White Collar style shows. Reality is depressing enough, I don’t need my tv shows the same way.

    Reply
  3. PatriciaLee says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:20 PM

    So, did they wind it up for the fans?

    Reply
  4. Kim says:
    March 1, 2017 at 4:29 PM

    DANG!!! Hate to hear that about Eyewitness, I really enjoyed watching it.

    Reply
