TVLine Items: Eyewitness Cancelled, Nashville Alum's ABC Pilot and More

USA Network’s Eyewitness report has come to an end.

The cabler has cancelled the crime drama after one season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Eyewitness — which was adapted from the Norwegian program Øyevitne — centered around two teenage boys (played by Tyler Young and James Paxton) who witness a triple-homicide during a romantic encounter in a cabin. The show also starred Julianne Nicholson (Masters of Sex) and Gil Bellows (Ally McBeal).

* Oliver Hudson (Nashville) will star opposite Jenna Fischer in the ABC comedy pilot Splitting Up Together, from Suburgatory creator Emily Kapnek, per Deadline. The potential series follows a couple (Fischer and Hudson) whose marriage is reignited by their divorce.

* Richard Cabral (American Crime) has joined the cast of FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff pilot Mayans MC, playing Johnny “El Coco” Cruz, a former Army sharpshooter and a member of the Mayans MC biker gang, Deadline reports.

* USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best scored its most-watched season premiere ever last week, drawing 2.9 million total viewers (in Live+3 ratings), while rising 17 percent year-over-year in the 18-49 demo.