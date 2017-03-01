Chace Crawford Casual Cast Season 3
Chace Crawford Joins Casual Season 3

All that time at The Spectator paid off: Chace Crawford will play a member of Valerie’s storytelling class in Casual‘s upcoming third season.

Per our sister site Deadline, the actor formerly known as Gossip Girl‘s Nate Archibald will take on the role of Byron, a self-assured guy who wastes no time in proving that he’s king of the storytelling castle.

The comedy’s third season kicks off on Tuesday, May 23. Per the official Season 3 logline, “The surprising consequences following Charles’ death propel [Valerie, Alex and Laura] to rebel, exploring different jobs, partners, and unfulfilled passions. As they adjust to a new normal, can they maintain boundaries or will they revert to the comfort of codependency?”

Previously announced Season 3 guest-stars include Jamie Chung (Once Upon a Time) as Valerie’s new landlord and Judy Greer (Married) as Alex’s new co-worker.

Crawford also starred in ABC’s short-lived Blood & Oil.

