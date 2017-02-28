The Fosters Sneak Peek: Is a Sexually Curious Jude Playing With Fire?

On tonight’s The Fosters (Freeform, 8/7c), Anchor Beach Charter School’s sex-ed class fails to satisfy (ahem) Jude’s curiosity on the subject matter.

RELATEDThe Fosters Renewed for Season 5

“We’re going to get into some interesting issues about sex education for the LGBT community in schools,” executive producer Joanna Johnson previously told TVLine. “They don’t have that. So where do kids go to learn about gay sex, and about what they should be wary of or looking for?”

The answer appears to be their cellphones, according to this exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s episode, which finds Jude posting a shirtless photo of himself on an adult dating app. When he gets a message from an interested male party, the young teen lies about his age and puts “himself in a potentially dangerous situation,” the official episode description warns.

RELATEDThe Fosters‘ Maia Mitchell on Callie’s Latest Legal Battle, Her Future With AJ

Elsewhere in the hour, “Brandon supports Emma through a difficult situation, which makes Jesus suspicious about their friendship,” per the logline. Meanwhile, “Callie uses her foster care experiences to create a provocative and poignant art installation as her senior project, but the school administration asks her to remove it before the school Open House.”

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts.