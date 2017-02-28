President Trump Addresses Congress: 7 Supremely Uncomfortable Moments

President Donald Trump on Tuesday made his first Address to Congress, announcing a “new chapter of American greatness” — while upholding the grand tradition of televised awkwardness.
To the president’s credit, the man speaking before Congress on Tuesday was a softer, more conciliatory Trump than we’re used to seeing. As NBC’s Chuck Todd noted immediately following the address, “We have not seen him deliver a speech like this before.”
But that doesn’t mean there weren’t plenty of moments during Trump’s speech — which focused primarily on immigration, jobs, healthcare and infrastructure — that left us feeling… uneasy. Below, we’ve highlighted seven such moments:
* When Trump expected a standing ovation for displaying American-made Harley-Davidson motorcycles on the White House lawn — and all but sought out a high-five from those in the front rows for having been invited to ride them.
* When Trump proclaimed that “education is the civil rights issue of our time.” (Silly me, I thought civil rights was the civil rights issue of our time.)
* When Trump needlessly gestured towards Nancy Pelosi during his rant against Obamacare. Meanwhile, Pelosi served up a veritable Emoji keyboard of appropriate reactions:
* Perhaps worse than when President Obama got heckled by Joe Wilson at his own first Address to Congress, Trump was clearly booed by some upon announcing his plan for V.O.I.C.E. — Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement — a new government agency for “victims of crime” committed by immigrants.
* When Trump actually thought he could get away with saying “As the Bible teaches us…” like we’ve all forgotten that time he tried to quote “Two Corinthians.”
* When Trump — discussing fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens — told Owens’ widow, “I think he’s very happy now, because I think he just broke our record [for the longest standing ovation].”
* When half of those in attendance remained seated for the duration of Trump’s speech:
What did you think of Trump’s first Congressional address? Drop a comment with your stand-out moments — negative or positive — below.
Can you please link me to “President Obama’s addresses congress: 7 supremely embarrassing moments. If you didn’t do it you can take your liberal biased thoughts and keep them in your safe space.
.You won’t find that list, because unlike Trump, Obama actually knew how to be classy and mature and presidential when speaking before a crowd.
Try for some perspective for a change. The author, (like a few others here) has made no bones about how much he is against Trump. He liked Obama, hence God forbid, no such “moments’ would ever see the light of day. Like it or not, bias runs rampant here, remove your “I hate Trump glasses” for once and see it. I was a Bernie supporter, and it’s pretty obvious to me, it should be to you as well…..
Yep, his bias against Trump is clear. So? It’s their site, they can put whatever content they want on it. And the fact remains that Trump gets headlines and clicks because of his behavior and comments. Plus, since he’s a reality TV star, that just adds to the attention he gets from entertainment websites, because politics and entertainment have clearly become so entwined now that it’s near impossible to separate them anymore.
.
And once again, if the bias bothers people that much, they could just, y’know, not click on the article and read something else that’s TV and entertainment related on here. There’s plenty of non-Trump articles here to look at, too.
Probably because Trump’s a woman, non-white hating douchebag who only became President because his pals in Russian hacked the election.
Yes to this. The REAL President of the United States in 2017 is Hillary Clinton.
To be fair, this isn’t a non-bias news site. They review and preview TV. So it really shouldn’t be surprising when they express their views on the things on their TV.
If you don’t like the articles on this site, that means… YOU need the safe space. Or does that term just not mean anything?
Well, since this his website, I’m thinking you are the one that needs to find a ‘safe space.’
I’m sorry but this guy leaves himself open for ridicule. When he starts acting like a president, maybe people will start treating him like one. Until such a time he is a joke and the whole world is laughing at America.
P.S. I gasped at this one too:
President Idiot!
TV line, please stick with TV and entertainment, you are way too biased to be talking politics. I don’t come to this site to hear you rant about Trump, for that I can go to Salon or Huff Post. Stop it.
Well this is on TV…. And mostly entertaining.
Then don’t read it Lenny! You know, like the way I skip over BBT articles because I’m not interested in them. Easy.
So don’t click on the article, then? The headline kinda gave you an idea of what to expect here, after all.
It is hard to believe how far we’ve fallen in just weeks. It has helped so many of us understand how much our republic depended on men and women of good will, relevant experience, and appropriate education. We now realize that governing is actually an important skill that cannot be replaced or faked. Going forward, let us hope that we never as a country make this kind of astounding, dangerously ignorant blunder again.
The big problem with 45 isn’t merely that he is literally unqualified for the job; it’s that 63 million Americans felt that qualifications weren’t necessary, and that character wasn’t important. They were; they are; they always will be.
Policy aside, the presentation of the speech was highly effective. Not just with Republicans, but with Independents and Democrats as well. Looks to be strong consensus from pundits across the board on how good this speech was. I’m sure part of that has to do with how low the bar is for him in these type of settings. If the President would act like this regularly, Democrats in Congress would be running for the hills. Luckily for them, he’ll be tweeting stupid stuff in roughly 6 hours. Perhaps sooner.
He spoke about quite a few ideas that are quote liberal. I don’t expect him to lift as much as a tiny finger for many of them.
You do realize that there actually are some Christians who say “Two Corinthians” and the like. I didn’t know this until I heard it in a couple Christian productions that were filmed BEFORE Trump said it.
Don’t “you do realize” us. No nobody realizes it. Because it’s still BS and bizarre and you know darn well you had to go hunting for it out of desperation to prove your candidate wasn’t an idiot (and unfortunately it only proved it to you). No it’s not typical and calling it “Two Corinthians” sounds highly ignorant to most Christians. Not a chance Trump heard it in these productions or in any church. I don’t believe that he’s ever read the Bible. I’d be stunned if he even owned one before he decided to court those voters.