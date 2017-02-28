Kimmel Breaks Down Oscar Debacle: 'Clyde Threw Bonnie Under the Bus'

It seems no one was more puzzled than Jimmy Kimmel during the Oscars’ now-infamous Best Picture mix-up on Sunday night. (Too bad he was hosting the thing.)

Kimmel, who was emceeing the Oscars for the first time when La La Land was mistakenly given the evening’s top prize (instead of actual winner Moonlight), explained the snafu from his perspective during Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue.

In the video above, Kimmel describes the confusion between presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the latter of whom actually announced La La Land as the winner after Beatty handed her the envelope. (“In other words, Clyde threw Bonnie under the bus,” Kimmel joked. “It was a slick move.”)

Kimmel was then at a loss for how to handle the situation, noting that he hoped the host would come on stage to clear things up, before realizing, “Oh, I’m the host.”

Fortunately, Best Actor nominee Denzel Washington was there to give him some pointers. (Turns out officiating a wedding was not the most eventful part of Denzel’s evening.)

Press PLAY on the video above to hear Kimmel’s version of the Oscar Night ordeal, then hit the comments with your thoughts.