The Inhumans: Anson Mount Cast in ABC/Marvel Series' Lead Role

To find the lead for its upcoming Marvel’s The Inhumans, ABC went to hell. On wheels.

Hell on Wheels star Anson Mount will play Black Bolt in the upcoming comics-based drama, Marvel announced Tuesday.

RELATEDStephen Moyer Lands Lead Role in Fox’s Marvel Mutant Drama Pilot

Per the official release, Black Bolt is the “enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city.”

The eight-episode series will tell the story of Black Bolt and the royal family. In the comics, Maximus is Black Bolt’s somewhat deranged brother/adversary. In the series, per the official release, “Maximus is a clever and charming Inhuman that is fiercely devoted to the people of Attilan, especially his brother, the King — although he harbors an intense desire to wear the crown himself.”

RELATEDMarvel’s Inhumans Series Set at ABC, to Follow Black Bolt and Royal Family

The first two episodes will premiere in IMAX theaters during a two-week window in early September; the show will make its broadcast debut after that.

Game of Thrones Iwan Rheon recently was cast as Black Bolt’s brother/adversary Maximus.

In addition to AMC’s Hell on Wheels, Mount’s TV gigs include Dollhouse, Conviction and Third Watch.