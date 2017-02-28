Marvel's The Inhumans Anson Mount Cast
Shutterstock

The Inhumans: Anson Mount Cast in ABC/Marvel Series' Lead Role

By /

To find the lead for its upcoming Marvel’s The Inhumans, ABC went to hell. On wheels.

Hell on Wheels star Anson Mount will play Black Bolt in the upcoming comics-based drama, Marvel announced Tuesday.

RELATEDStephen Moyer Lands Lead Role in Fox’s Marvel Mutant Drama Pilot

Per the official release, Black Bolt is the “enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city.”

The eight-episode series will tell the story of Black Bolt and the royal family. In the comics, Maximus is Black Bolt’s somewhat deranged brother/adversary. In the series, per the official release, “Maximus is a clever and charming Inhuman that is fiercely devoted to the people of Attilan, especially his brother, the King — although he harbors an intense desire to wear the crown himself.”

RELATEDMarvel’s Inhumans Series Set at ABC, to Follow Black Bolt and Royal Family

The first two episodes will premiere in IMAX theaters during a two-week window in early September; the show will make its broadcast debut after that.

Game of Thrones Iwan Rheon recently was cast as Black Bolt’s brother/adversary Maximus.

In addition to AMC’s Hell on Wheels, Mount’s TV gigs include DollhouseConviction and Third Watch.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. Jason says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:28 AM

    didn’t even recognize him without the beard

    Reply
  2. gcw07 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:31 AM

    Well lets hope the guy can act with just his eyebrows and facial expressions since he won’t have any lines.

    Reply
  3. Wrstlgirl says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:49 AM

    So you have to go to the theater to see the first two episodes, did I read that right??

    Reply
  4. Joey Padron says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:08 PM

    Good casting to play Black Bolt on the show. Excited to see the show this fall!

    Reply
  5. Lore says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:50 PM

    Nice, but sad, we will not hear him talk

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 