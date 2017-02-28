Major Crimes Video: Provenza Tests the New Guy as a Very Dark Case Unfolds

This Wednesday on Major Crimes (TNT, 9/8c), Provenza keeps the new team member in check and Tao makes a horrific discovery — all building up to one of the show’s “darkest cases ever.”

RELATEDMajor Crimes Boss Previews the Fight for Taylor’s Job, Someone’s Big Lie and More

In the episode “Cleared History,” the team discovers a one-man geek squad in the middle of his living room with his throat cut, “and that leads us to one of our very darkest dark cases ever,” series creator James Duff recently told TVLine, as a blackmail plot orchestrated by the deceased comes to light.

In the above sneak peek (CLICK HERE IF YOU DON’T SEE IT) from the episode “Cleared History,” the vic’s roommate brandishes his Law & Order knowledge, demanding to see a warrant — just as Detective Wes Nolan arrives tardy to the party. Will the new addition (played by Witches of East End‘s Daniel DiTomasso) pass muster with Provenza? Press play above to find out — as well as lay eyes on what a distraught Tao finds submerged in a bathtub.

Want more scoop on Major Crimes, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.