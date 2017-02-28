Jon Stewart Urges Media to Dump President Trump: 'Kick Him to the Curb'

Former Daily Show frontman Jon Stewart returned to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday night to address some of Trump’s recent lies, before turning his focus to the media and its chilly relationship with POTUS.

“I heard Donald Trump broke up with you,” Stewart began, acknowledging the recent ban on certain outlets attending press secretary Sean Spicer’s briefings. “Well, good riddance, I say! Kick. Him. To. The. Curb!”

Stewart then urged media organizations to “get [their] groove back” — in other words, stop believing that Trump will suddenly act more presidential during his time as commander-in-chief: “Seventy-year-old men don’t get less cranky or racist as time goes by.”

The former late-night host ended his plea with this zinger: “Instead of worrying about whether Trump is un-American or if he thinks you’re the enemy… do something for yourself. Take up a hobby. I recommend journalism.”

