Jon Stewart Urges Media to Dump President Trump: 'Kick Him to the Curb'

By /

Former Daily Show frontman Jon Stewart returned to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday night to address some of Trump’s recent lies, before turning his focus to the media and its chilly relationship with POTUS.

RELATEDPresident Trump Skipping White House Correspondents’ Dinner

“I heard Donald Trump broke up with you,” Stewart began, acknowledging the recent ban on certain outlets attending press secretary Sean Spicer’s briefings. “Well, good riddance, I say! Kick. Him. To. The. Curb!”

Stewart then urged media organizations to “get [their] groove back” — in other words, stop believing that Trump will suddenly act more presidential during his time as commander-in-chief: “Seventy-year-old men don’t get less cranky or racist as time goes by.”

RELATEDTrump Breaks Oscars Silence, Blames ‘Politics’ for Best Picture Mix-Up

The former late-night host ended his plea with this zinger: “Instead of worrying about whether Trump is un-American or if he thinks you’re the enemy… do something for yourself. Take up a hobby. I recommend journalism.”

Scroll up to watch Stewart’s Late Show appearance in full, then give us your reactions in the comments below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 