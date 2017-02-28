TVLine Items: Trump-Free Kimmel, Diana Rigg Joins Victoria and More

President Donald Trump’s name will not be uttered on Jimmy Kimmel Live — at least for one evening.
This Tuesday’s episode of the late-night program (airing at 11:35/10:35c on ABC) has been declared “Trump-Free Tuesday” and will take a break from discussing the POTUS and his administration.
Guests for the hour include Chris Pratt — who will debut the trailer for this summer’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — Catherine Zeta-Jones (Feud), NBA All-Star James Harden and musician Hank “The Hawk” Knutley.
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* Dame Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones) has joined the cast of PBS’ Victoria as a series regular for Season 2. The actress will play the young Queen’s new Mistress of the Robes, the Duchess of Bucchleuch, who is renowned for speaking her mind.
* The HBO film The Wizard of Lies, starring Robert De Niro as infamous fraudster Bernie Madoff and Michelle Pfeiffer as his wife Ruth, will premiere Saturday, May 20 at 8 pm.
* TNT’s The Last Ship has upgraded Emerson Brooks — who makes his recurring debut as Captain Joseph Meylan during Season 4 this summer — to series-regular status for Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports.