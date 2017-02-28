TVLine Items: Trump-Free Kimmel, Diana Rigg Joins Victoria and More

President Donald Trump’s name will not be uttered on Jimmy Kimmel Live — at least for one evening.

RELATEDTrump Breaks Oscars Silence, Blames ‘Politics’ for ‘Sad’ Best Picture Mix-Up

This Tuesday’s episode of the late-night program (airing at 11:35/10:35c on ABC) has been declared “Trump-Free Tuesday” and will take a break from discussing the POTUS and his administration.

Guests for the hour include Chris Pratt — who will debut the trailer for this summer’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — Catherine Zeta-Jones (Feud), NBA All-Star James Harden and musician Hank “The Hawk” Knutley.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Dame Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones) has joined the cast of PBS’ Victoria as a series regular for Season 2. The actress will play the young Queen’s new Mistress of the Robes, the Duchess of Bucchleuch, who is renowned for speaking her mind.

RELATEDGame of Thrones Villain Cast as Maximus in Marvel’s The Inhumans

* The HBO film The Wizard of Lies, starring Robert De Niro as infamous fraudster Bernie Madoff and Michelle Pfeiffer as his wife Ruth, will premiere Saturday, May 20 at 8 pm.

* TNT’s The Last Ship has upgraded Emerson Brooks — who makes his recurring debut as Captain Joseph Meylan during Season 4 this summer — to series-regular status for Season 5, our sister site Deadline reports.