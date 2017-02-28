Jenna Fischer to Star in ABC Comedy Pilot Splitting Up Together

Jenna Fischer in Matt LeBlanc Sitcom
The Office‘s Jenna Fischer is consciously coupling with ABC, signing on to star in the divorce-themed ABC comedy pilot Splitting Up Together.

From Suburgatory and Selfie creator Emily Kapnek, the potential series is based on a Danish series in which a couple’s marriage is recharged by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while the other lives downstairs in the guest apartment.

Fischer will play the female half of the duo, the always-prepared Lena, who is struggling to navigate a new life after her divorce from ex-husband Martin.

Kapnek wrote the pilot script and will serve as an EP alongside Ellen DeGeneres.

1 Comment
  1. AB says:
    February 28, 2017 at 12:46 PM

    Love Pam and would really like to see her on a good project. This sounds meh but I’ll give it a chance.

    Reply
